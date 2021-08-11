Cancel
Pistons re-sign Cory Joseph, Frank Jackson, Rodney McGruder

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have re-signed guards Cory Joseph, Frank Jackson and Rodney McGruder. The team announced the deals Wednesday, adding depth on their young roster that features No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham.

