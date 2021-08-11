Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

ESPN kicks off second season of Bundesliga coverage; All the details

By World Soccer Talk
World Soccer Talk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN+ will kick off its second season of Bundesliga coverage in the U.S. on Friday, August 13, with presentation of Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. reigning 2020-2021 league champions FC Bayern München, live from Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach at 2:30 p.m. ET, in English and Spanish exclusively on ESPN+. Live coverage of the match will kick off at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with a 30-minute ESPN FC pregame show.

worldsoccertalk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaka Hislop
Person
Jürgen Klinsmann
Person
Derek Rae
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn Deportes#Espn Fc#Fc Bayern M Nchen#Abc#Espn Deportes#Espn#Bayer 04 Leverkusen#Bayarena#Espn Fc#World Soccer Talk Podcast#German#Espn Com#Serie A#U S Men S National Team#Fifa Ballon D Or Lrb#Espn International#Scottish National Team#Chelsea Fc#Venezuelan National Team#Sportscenter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
FIFA
Related
SoccerThe Drum

ESPN: David Hasselhoff Bundesliga

Bundesliga International and ESPN+ have begun promoting their US campaign featuring David Hasselhoff to tease the 2021/2022 season. ESPN+ has been the home of the Bundesliga in the US since August 2020, when a deal was signed to give the network exclusive live and on-demand replay coverage of every Bundesliga match.
Soccerfearthewall.com

Four Observations From BVB’s 5-2 Smashing of Eintracht Frankfurt

What a way to start the Bundesliga, with a five-goal route and all three points! Borussia Dortmund came roaring out of the gate, and led by star striker Erling Haaland, put Eintracht Frankfurt to the sword with a thorough 5-2 victory. Despite an injury-riddled squad and a back line stuck together with duct tape, BVB’s offensive workhorses overpowered Frankfurt from start to finish, and ensured a successful start to the season.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Evergreen Mueller intends to play on for Germany

Berlin (AFP) – World Cup winner Thomas Mueller has said he has no intention of hanging up his boots for Germany and is eager to play on under new national head coach Hansi Flick. The Bayern Munich star, who turns 32 next month, was recalled for the Euro 2020 finals,...
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

NBC Premier League commentators for matchweek 1

In anticipation of the new season, an announcement listing the NBC Premier League commentators is now out. Kicking off the 2021-22 season, Brentford, who make their Premier League debut and play their first season in England’s top flight in 75 years, host Arsenal this Friday at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Universo. Arlo White will call the match, joined by former Premier League footballers Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux, live from Brentford Community Stadium.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Lewandowski levels as Bayern draw Bundesliga season opener at Gladbach

Mönchengladbach (Germany) (AFP) – Robert Lewandowski equalised as defending champions Bayern Munich were held to a 1-1 draw at Borussia Moenchengladbach in a hard-fought opening game of the new Bundesliga season on Friday. Gladbach deservedly took the lead when French striker Alassane Plea fired past Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer with...
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Tuchel expects ‘big impact’ from Lukaku in second chance at Chelsea

London (AFP) – Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel expects club-record signing Romelu Lukaku to have a “huge impact” at Stamford Bridge but played down suggestions his side are now favourites to win the Premier League title. Lukaku rejoined the Blues on Thursday costing a reported fee of £97 million ($135 million)...
MLSWorld Soccer Talk

Where to find Alaves vs. Real Madrid on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Alaves vs. Real Madrid on US TV in LaLiga, you’ve come to the right place. For viewers in the US, Alaves vs. Real Madrid won’t be shown live on US television, but it can be streamed to your TV too.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

ESPN’s ambitious plans for LaLiga’s first game on broadcast TV

A match from LaLiga will be aired this weekend live for the first time ever on broadcast television in the United States. With ESPN’s family of networks taking over LaLiga coverage in the United States until 2028-29, this weekend will be the first gameweek of the historic ESPN/LaLiga partnership. To...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

LFC U18s put five past Stoke to kick off new season

Liverpool U18s came from a goal down to claim a thrilling 5-3 win over Stoke City in their opening match of the U18 Premier League season on Saturday. Having trailed inside two minutes in Kirkby, efforts either side of half-time from Melkamu Frauendorf and James Balagizi turned the tide back in the young Reds’ favour.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Pochettino hails “incredible” Messi

Paris (AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentinian coach Mauricio Pochettino on Friday hailed superstar arrival Lionel Messi as an “incredible” talent who will lift his team to new heights this season. “I see him as happy with incredible energy,” Pochettino said after overseeing training at the club’s Saint-Germain-en-Laye base west of...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Injured Ramos expected to make PSG debut in September

Paris (AFP) – Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is expected to make his debut for new club Paris Saint-German in September when he has fully recovered from a calf injury, the Ligue 1 giants said on Friday. The Spanish defender is only likely to take the field “after the...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Pulisic, Reyna kick off new club season with goals

If the USMNT is experiencing a Golden Generation currently there’s no debate that the two most Golden of the lot are Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna. The pipeline from the American youth system to the Borussia Dortmund first team is alive and well as the two most successful products of it began the 2021-22 season on Saturday with a goal each.
Premier Leagueprimenewsghana.com

What to look out for this season as Premier League season kicks off

The new campaign starts on Friday when Arsenal take on newcomers Brentford. We take a look at some of the subplots to watch for. The Premier League begins its 30th season with Manchester City heading into the campaign as champions, but they have a sizeable task on their hands to retain the trophy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy