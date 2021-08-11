ESPN kicks off second season of Bundesliga coverage; All the details
ESPN+ will kick off its second season of Bundesliga coverage in the U.S. on Friday, August 13, with presentation of Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. reigning 2020-2021 league champions FC Bayern München, live from Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach at 2:30 p.m. ET, in English and Spanish exclusively on ESPN+. Live coverage of the match will kick off at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with a 30-minute ESPN FC pregame show.worldsoccertalk.com
Comments / 0