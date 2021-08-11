Cancel
Moses Moody welcomes the pressure of playing with the Warriors

By Cody Taylor
 6 days ago
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

When the Golden State Warriors selected Moses Moody in the NBA draft, the former Arkansas guard joined an organization constructed to compete for a championship. With that, Moody entered a situation filled with high expectations.

But, Moody views that pressure purely as more motivation.

Moody was named the SEC Freshman of the Year after averaging 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and one steal in 32 games with the Razorbacks. He was one of three freshmen in the country to average at least 15 points and five rebounds.

Warriors president Bob Myers said the organization selected the two best players at No. 7 in Jonathan Kuminga and Moody at No. 14. The team is comfortable with the two players contributing either now or later, but Moody knows there will be plenty of pressure when he does play.

Moody said Tuesday on “The Jump” that is ready for that pressure.

I feel like the pressure is just motivation to perform so that’s just more motivation for me to get into the gym and work on perfecting the smaller details that I have to be perfect on to really be able to get on the floor. I probably won’t have that much leeway being a young guy so I really have to come out and make a difference in the game in a short period of time.

Moody watched the Warriors plenty over the past several years. He knows what the organization has built and what it has accomplished to this point. The opportunity to, potentially, add to that is something Moody is excited about.

To be honest, I’m a 19-year-old kid so I’ve been watching the whole dynasty of the Golden State Warriors for the last couple of years and seeing what they’ve been doing from my house every year. To be in that environment, and actually be a part of this, is something special.

Moody debuted with the Warriors last week in the California Classic, producing 18 points, seven rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes. He followed that performance up with 15 points and four rebounds in a loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday.

The opportunity to play in summer league has given Moody a tremendous head start on next season. Ultimately, it will go a long way in helping him carve out a role for himself with the Warriors.

