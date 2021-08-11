Federal Judge Hands Dominion Procedural Win: Defamation Lawsuit to Move Forward Against Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and MyPillow
A federal judge on Wednesday refused to dismiss a cluster of three defamation lawsuits filed by U.S. Dominion, Inc., against attorney Sidney Powell, attorney Rudy Giuliani, My Pillow, Inc., and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell alleging defamation in connection with Dominion’s activities during the 2020 election cycle. Other named defendants included Powell’s law firm and a “related entity.”lawandcrime.com
