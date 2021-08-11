Federal Judge Hands Dominion Procedural Win: Defamation Lawsuit to Move Forward Against Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and MyPillow

Trailblazing lawyer Karen Hastie Williams dies at 76. Lawyer Karen Hastie Williams died last month at age 76. She was the first Black woman to clerk at the U.S. Supreme Court and the first Black partner at Crowell & Moring. Williams’ father had been the dean of Howard University’s law school before becoming governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands and a federal appeals judge. But Williams said in an oral history for the ABA her eighth grade guidance counselor dismissed her legal career aspirations, suggesting that she instead aspire to be a store clerk. (The New York Times; the Washington Post here and here; ABA oral history transcripts, video and biography; Crowell & Moring biography via the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission)