Trigg Schools Ready On First Day

A stream of cars poured into the campus of Trigg County Schools on Wednesday, as the first day of learning commenced in the classrooms for 2021-22 academic year. With Cadiz Police Chief Duncan Wiggins directing traffic, Trigg Superintendent Bill Thorpe and Director of Student Services and Personnel James Mangels greeting students — and countless, countless other streamlining the first-day process — more than 1,800 children were on campus, with more anticipated at the start of next week.