Trigg County, KY

Trigg Schools Ready On First Day

By News Edge Newsroom
whvoradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA stream of cars poured into the campus of Trigg County Schools on Wednesday, as the first day of learning commenced in the classrooms for 2021-22 academic year. With Cadiz Police Chief Duncan Wiggins directing traffic, Trigg Superintendent Bill Thorpe and Director of Student Services and Personnel James Mangels greeting students — and countless, countless other streamlining the first-day process — more than 1,800 children were on campus, with more anticipated at the start of next week.

