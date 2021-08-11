Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport man selected as ‘Chief Cheese Officer’ of billion-dollar frozen snack company

By Jerrica Dyson
wjhl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) – A local man will now be a partner of the Farm Rich company. Phil Roberts of Kingsport, Tenn was selected as the Chief Cheese Officer (CCO). Farm Rich is a billion-dollar company that produces frozen cheese snacks. This summer, the company launched a nationwide search for a content creator who enjoys their cheese-filled products. After reviewing more than 1,500 applicants, Phil Roberts was chosen as not only the new (and first) CCO.

www.wjhl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport, TN
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheese#Snacks#Creativity#Wjhl#Cco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden scrambles to limit damage to credibility from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - When President Joe Biden appeared in the White House East Room on July 8 to stress that the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan was proceeding apace, he declared that a Taliban takeover of the country was not inevitable. Five weeks later, the Taliban is in charge,...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

(CNN) — New Zealand's first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant -- and genome sequencing shows that it's linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas adding five mortuary trailers as COVID-19 cases rise

The federal government is working to fulfill a request from Texas for five mobile mortuary trailers as state health officials expect the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths to rise amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. Texas State Department of Health spokesperson Douglas Loveday said in a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy