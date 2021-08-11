Kingsport man selected as ‘Chief Cheese Officer’ of billion-dollar frozen snack company

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) – A local man will now be a partner of the Farm Rich company. Phil Roberts of Kingsport, Tenn was selected as the Chief Cheese Officer (CCO). Farm Rich is a billion-dollar company that produces frozen cheese snacks. This summer, the company launched a nationwide search for a content creator who enjoys their cheese-filled products. After reviewing more than 1,500 applicants, Phil Roberts was chosen as not only the new (and first) CCO.