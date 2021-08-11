Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

HC2 In Q2: A New Way To Innovate For Diversified Operation

By Adam Jacobson
Radio Business Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHC2 Holdings, which amassed a sizable portfolio of low-power TV stations under former head Philip Falcone, has just shed the last vestiges of that era. As of last week, it has a new name: Innovate Corp. The news arrived along with the company’s Q2 earnings report.

www.rbr.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversified#Hc2 Holdings#Hc2 Holdings#Innovate Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Marrone Bio Innovations: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) fell 4.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share increased 0.00% year over year to ($0.02), which missed the estimate of ($0.01). Revenue of $12,598,000 up by 3.45% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of...
StocksRadio Business Report

Audacy Stock Rebound Overshadowed by C-Suite Exit

Among the big gainers on the NYSE in Friday’s trading is Audacy Inc., the audio content and distribution company formerly known as Entercom. As of 12:48pm Eastern, AUD was trading at $3.40, up 13.3% after sequential dips came following the result of a lackluster Q2 2021 earnings report. At the...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: PGT Innovations Q2 Earnings

Shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share decreased 14.29% year over year to $0.18, which missed the estimate of $0.31. Revenue of $285,500,000 higher by 40.79% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $284,170,000. Guidance. The upcoming...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold...
Financial ReportsDaily Herald

Purple Innovation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $2.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Lehi, Utah-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 190,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 1.2% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.
Industryfoodlogistics.com

New Innovations in Warehouse Temperature Management

For third-party logistics (3PL) companies storing food and beverages, maintaining temperature control in warehouses is essential to ensure product quality for their customers reliant on brand reputation. Inadequate temperature management can endanger service-level agreements and long-standing partnerships with warehousing customers, jeopardizing multi-million-dollar contracts. Although product loss is rare, 3PLs must always be vigilant about preserving the quality of their customers’ products.
Financial ReportsNew Haven Register

Diversified Healthcare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The Newton, Massachusetts-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $12.2 million, or 5 cents per share, in the period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 502,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently modified...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “
Wilmington, DEDOT med

ChristianaCare chooses Premier Inc. to advance supply chain innovation and operational excellence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (August 16, 2021) — ChristianaCare, one of the nation’s most dynamic healthcare providers headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, has selected Premier Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PINC) industry-leading supply chain solutions, to drive technology-enabled operational efficiencies, quality improvement and revenue enhancement opportunities across the system. As a new member of Premier, ChristianaCare...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “
Florida Statesrqmagazine.com

Three UBS Advisor Teams Across New York City and Florida Merge to Expand and Diversify Client Services

UBS Wealth Management USA announced that three Financial Advisor teams across New York City, Sarasota and Gainesville have merged together to expand and diversify their offering to clients. The teams, managed by advisors Scott D. Zelniker, Peter Dorfman, Michael Carr Jr., Jason E. Hughes, Justin K. Leins, will go by the name of The Zelniker Dorfman Carr & Heritage Group, and will serve ultra-high and high net worth individuals, businesses, and families across New York and Florida. Combined, they will manage over $1.5 billion in assets.
Carsrubbernews.com

The secret of innovation in the new era? Move fast

DETROIT—Auto suppliers are going to have be faster and more flexible to innovate new products as the industry shifts to electric vehicles and autonomous-drive technologies, according to a panel of experts from companies that were cited for recent component advances. It also will require continual investment in new technology and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $847,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$220.10 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to report sales of $220.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.55 million to $222.65 million. Albany International posted sales of $212.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Financial ReportsRadio Business Report

Meredith Local Media Enjoys A Strong Fiscal Q4

Meredith Corp. on Thursday (8/12) released its fiscal Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings results, which will be the last fourth-quarter fiscal health report from the company that includes its broadcast TV arm. How did Meredith Local Media perform in the three-month period ending June 30? Net revenue rebounded from a...
Businessfranchising.com

Edible® Welcomes New VP of Innovation & Merchandising

August 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA - Edible® reinforces its reputation as a constantly evolving brand by continuing its focus on innovation with the addition of Angela Johnson as VP of Innovation & Merchandising. Johnson previously served as the VP of Marketing for Krystal Restaurants LLC and has extensive experience driving organizational vision, strategy, and priority initiatives. She was with the Krystal brand for almost seven years before joining Edible, and she brings her skills as an innovation strategist who can create new products and ideas to help the company reach and exceed goals.
BusinessRadio Business Report

Townsquare Leaders Prep For Investor Conference

The CEO and the CFO of Townsquare Media have confirmed that they will participate in a two-day virtual investor conference scheduled for August 18-19. The “Local First” radio station owner and digital media solutions provider will appear on the second day of the online affair.

Comments / 0

Community Policy