Letter: Be thankful we have Jim Jordan
Today I saw another hit piece on Jim Jordan in our local paper. It truly amazes me the folks writing these letters all seem to be using the same boiler plate scripts. Their main objection to Mr. Jordan is that he defended President Trump against the phony Russian collusion charges manufactured by the Democrats and their allies in the media manufactured, and his continued fight against the impeachment (twice) of the best President since Ronald Reagan.
