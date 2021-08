Hubbard Selects LaVelle To Lead KAAL

News Bites for August 16... ...Cox Media Group (CMG) enters into a new long-term partnership with Mediabase, which will provide CMG comprehensive music listening and consumption data for nearly all of its 60 radio stations across the country. “Cox Media Group is dedicated to creating great radio programming,” VP of Programming Steve Smith said in a release. “Our team is pleased to deepen our relationship with Mediabase, which has served as a trusted source of audience data for our programmers for many years. Their custom analysis provides us with a better understanding of listener music preferences, which helps us remain a step ahead of market trends.”