Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montmorency, Oscoda by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 19:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montmorency; Oscoda A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MONTMORENCY AND NORTHEASTERN OSCODA COUNTIES At 701 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cathro to near Lockwood Lake to near Red Oak, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hillman, Fletcher Pond and Lockwood Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH