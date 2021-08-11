Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 16:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 401 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wickenburg. This includes the following streams and drainages Jackrabbit Wash, Hartman Wash, Flying E Wash, Star Wash, Jimmie Wash, Mill Wash, Sols Wash, Powerline Wash, Cemetery Wash, Red Cloud Wash, and Daggs Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
