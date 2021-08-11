Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 05:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 08:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Woodbury Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Woodbury burn scar in Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 830 AM MST. * At 552 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Woodbury Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Woodbury. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Roosevelt, Tonto National Monument and Roosevelt Estates. This includes the following highways AZ Route 188 between mile markers 233 and 242. This includes the following streams and drainages Barranca Creek, Lewis and Pranty Creek, Salt River, Reavis Creek, Pine Creek, Campaign Creek, Tonto Creek, Tortilla Creek and Burnt Corral Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE