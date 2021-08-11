Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 16:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 401 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wickenburg. This includes the following streams and drainages Jackrabbit Wash, Hartman Wash, Flying E Wash, Star Wash, Jimmie Wash, Mill Wash, Sols Wash, Powerline Wash, Cemetery Wash, Red Cloud Wash, and Daggs Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Maricopa, AZ
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Wickenburg, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#16 01 00#Star Wash#Sols Wash#Red Cloud Wash#Daggs Wash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 05:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 08:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Woodbury Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Woodbury burn scar in Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 830 AM MST. * At 552 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Woodbury Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Woodbury. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Roosevelt, Tonto National Monument and Roosevelt Estates. This includes the following highways AZ Route 188 between mile markers 233 and 242. This includes the following streams and drainages Barranca Creek, Lewis and Pranty Creek, Salt River, Reavis Creek, Pine Creek, Campaign Creek, Tonto Creek, Tortilla Creek and Burnt Corral Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Glades County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 09:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. Target Area: Glades; Hendry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hendry and southwestern Glades Counties through 300 PM EDT At 208 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud near Moore Haven, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds, winds in excess of 30 mph, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Labelle, Moore Haven, Lakeport, Palmdale, Port La Belle, Felda, Devils Garden, Ortona, Keri and Lake Hicpochee. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Habersham County, GAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Habersham, Rabun by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 14:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Habersham; Rabun The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Habersham County in northeastern Georgia Rabun County in northeastern Georgia * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 217 PM EDT, Rain gages across the warned area indicate that widespread rainfall totals today have been 3 to 4 inches with the threat of additional heavy rain showers ongoing. Excessive runoff will continue all afternoon across Rabun and adjacent areas of Habersham County. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Habersham County, GAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Habersham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 10:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Habersham The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Habersham County in northeastern Georgia * Until 1115 AM EDT. * At 1036 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles north of Homer, or 5 miles southeast of Baldwin, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Alto around 1040 AM EDT. Cornelia, Baldwin and Mount Airy around 1050 AM EDT. Clarkesville and Demorest around 1100 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this dangerous thunderstorm include Batesville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Baltimore County, MDweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of northern Maryland, including the following areas: Southeast Harford and Southern Baltimore. * From 8 PM EDT this evening through Wednesday evening. * Multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms will affect the region from this evening through Wednesday evening. Tropical moisture will lead to potential precipitation rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Localized storm total rain amounts in excess of 3 inches are possible. * Heavy rain over a short amount of time may result in rapid rises on streams and creeks and in urbanized and poor drainage areas. The Flash Flood Watch for this afternoon has been cancelled for a portion of northern Maryland, including the following areas: Southeast Harford and Southern Baltimore.
Macon County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Macon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 14:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Macon The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Macon County in western North Carolina South Central Swain County in western North Carolina * Until 900 AM EDT Wednesday. * At 138 AM EDT, Heavy rainfall has ended across Swain and Macon counties following storm-total rainfall amounts of 3-5 inches across the area. However, excessive runoff has caused significant rises along area streams. While smaller streams have crested and are receding, the flood waters are now working through the Little Tennessee and lower Nantahala rivers. The Little Tennessee and Nantahala rivers will remain slightly above bankfull levels through Wednesday morning, causing nuisance flooding of low-lying areas, including farmland, parks and greenways, campgrounds, boat-access areas, and outfitter launches. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Luada, Burningtown, Wesser, Almond, Cowee and Nantahala.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 05:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 08:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Bush Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Bush burn scar in Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 830 AM MST. * At 548 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Bush. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Four Peaks, Tonto Basin, Apache Lake and Punkin Center. This includes the following highways AZ Route 188 between mile markers 254 and 260. This includes the following streams and drainages Ash Creek, Picadilla Creek, Barranca Creek, Lewis and Pranty Creek, Boulder Creek, Mesquite Wash, Camp Creek, Pine Creek, Tortilla Creek, Salt River, Alder Creek, Sycamore Creek, Buckhorn Creek, Bronco Creek, Cottonwood Creek and Burnt Corral Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 00:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 08:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Warning for Small stream in North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 915 AM MST. * At 324 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated very heavy rain due to thunderstorms along the Brawley Wash. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly along the Brawley Wash near Three Points. The current stage at Three Points is 14.2 feet and rising, with flood stage at 15.0 feet. The flood wave will move downstream to Milewide Road at the Brawley Wash in approximately 6 hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, Tucson Estates and Picture Rocks.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 08:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 08:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE WOODBURY BURN SCAR WILL EXPIRE AT 830 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR GILA, MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 02:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 600 AM MST. * At 255 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fresnal Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Bonner County, IDweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bonner, Boundary by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bonner; Boundary FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of North Idaho, including the following areas, Bonner and Boundary. Portions of Northeast Washington, including the following areas, Pend Oreille and Stevens. * From 10 AM PDT this morning through this evening. * Slow moving thunderstorms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall over parts of the far north Idaho Panhandle and the mountainous terrain of far northeast Washington. * Locally heavy rain over steep terrain and recently burned areas heighten the risk of flash flooding and debris flows.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 12:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents in the warned area should shelter in place, and stay away from creeks and local drainages. Flood waters and debris from the Museum Fire scar will affect Mount Elden Estates, with lesser impacts downstream. The Paradise and Grandview Drive neighborhoods may see elevated flows in local drainages. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Museum Fire scar in Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 115 PM MST. * At 1215 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Museum Fire scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Museum Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Museum Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Flagstaff. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 15:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 347 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain are gradually weakening near Cameron. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cameron and Navajo Reservation. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 89 between mile markers 462 and 468. State Route 64 between mile markers 271 and 295. This includes the following streams and drainages Lava Wash, Deer Tank Wash, Lee Canyon, Tappan Wash, Cedar Wash, Needmore Wash, Campbell Francis Wash and Burro Canyon Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Graham, Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 18:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Graham; Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1045 PM MST. * At 744 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oracle, San Manuel and Campo Bonito.
Anne Arundel County, MDweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Cecil, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 08:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Cecil; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Maryland, northeast Maryland and northern Maryland, including the following areas: in central Maryland, Anne Arundel. In northeast Maryland, Cecil. In northern Maryland, Southeast Harford and Southern Baltimore. * Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * Showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop along the central and upper Chesapeake Bay coastal areas and persist into this afternoon. Training thunderstorms may be capable of producing 2 to 4 inches per hour. * This much rain in a short amount of time may result in rapid rises on streams and creeks and in urbanized and poor drainage areas.
Garfield County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Garfield FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN GARFIELD COUNTY At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the upper headwaters of the Paria River watershed. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bryce Canyon National Park, Tropic, and Cannonville. This includes the following highways Utah Route 12 between mile markers 17 and 26. This includes the following streams and drainages Paria River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 452 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain near and east of Sedona has ended. However, flash flooding remains a threat. Between 1.25 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sedona. This includes the following swimming holes Grasshopper Point, Midgely Bridge and Buddha Beach/Red Rock Crossing. This includes the following highways State Route 89A between mile markers 373 and 378. State Route 179 between mile markers 308 and 313. This includes the following streams and drainages Jacks Canyon, Oak Creek, Dry Creek and Dry Beaver Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 745 PM MST. * At 445 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain near and south of the Village of Oak Creek. Between 0.75 and 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.50 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rimrock, Montezuma Well, Village At Oak Creek, Lake Montezuma, Mcguireville, Montezuma Castle National Monument, Wet Beaver Creek Campground and V Bar V Visitors Center. This includes the following swimming holes Wet Beaver Creek Day Use Area and Bell Crossing "The Crack". This includes the following highways State Route 179 between mile markers 299 and 307. Interstate 17 between mile markers 294 and 309. This includes the following streams and drainages West Clear Creek, Verde River, Walker Creek, Oak Creek, Dry Beaver Creek, Russell Wash, Turkey Creek, Jacks Canyon, Long Canyon, Rarick Canyon, Rattlesnake Canyon and Beaver Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Madison County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 19:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rain is increasing the risk of landslides, especially in areas where slides have occurred in the past. Be especially alert if you are near a stream, especially at the base of a mountain or in a cove. Watch for loose-moving soil and rocks or a sudden increase in streamflow. Leave the area quickly if this is observed. When driving along roads where the terrain is steep or rocky, watch and listen for falling rocks, mud, trees and other debris. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Madison County in western North Carolina * Until 200 AM EDT Wednesday. * At 754 PM EDT, Heavy rain has ended across the warned area of Madison County. However, excessive runoff continues and many area streams continue to rise. Additional Minor flooding is likely over the next few hours before streams start to crest and conditions improve later tonight. Between 2 and 4 inches of storm-total rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area, but this will NOT cause new flooding to develop. Flash flooding is ongoing! Please avoid all flooded roadways and stay away from low-lying areas and low-water crossings, as floodwaters can rise rapidly and without warning. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Marshall, Mars Hill, Hot Springs, Walnut, Allenstand, Spring Creek, Faust, Luck, Wolf Ridge and Max Patch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

Comments / 0

Community Policy