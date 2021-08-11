Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Global investors bet on China's rental property amid shifting political winds

By Samuel Shen
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21JrZP_0bOyi5oo00

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Beijing’s regulatory firestorm is hitting large swathes of China’s economy, but global investors including Blackstone and Warburg Pincus are ramping up bets on Chinese rental properties, judging the political wind is blowing in their favour.

China has cracked down on private tutoring, brought monopolistic tech giants to their knees, and stepped up curbs on home buying. But Beijing is wooing capital to help provide rental housing and is attracting plenty of institutional interest.

In China, “people need to be housed, but houses have become too expensive to buy. You need to have housing for rent,” said Graeme Torre, managing director of APG Asset Management, which has entered China’s rental housing market in partnership with U.S. property developer and operator Greystar.

“We like to invest with policy rather than trying to avoid it or invest against it. So I’d like to think it’s politically correct,” Torre said, estimating APG will commit around 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion) into Chinese rental housing over the next 3-5 years.

Centralized long-term rental apartments - or multifamily as they’re called in the United States - are the best solution to the housing affordability issue in China’s cosmopolitan cities, said Qiqi Zhang, managing director of Warburg Pincus .

“We think long-term rental housing is the next big opportunity in China, like logistics real estate a decade ago, or data centres five years ago.”

The U.S. private equity giant has backed Chinese apartment rental brands including Mofang, Ziroom, TULU and Base.

There was little institutional interest in China’s rental property market before 2017, when President Xi Jinping told the 19th Communist Party congress China will encourage both housing purchase and renting. Beijing has stepped up calls this year to increase supply of rental housing.

Among measures China has rolled out to revamp a market dominated by retail landlords, institutional investors hail two recent incentives - a big tax break effective this October, and the launch of a market for real estate investment trusts (REITs).

NEEDLE MOVER

The tax break - expected to boost margins by 10% for operators - and a potential exit channel through REITs are “the needle mover,” said Eric Pang, China head of Capital Markets for property consultancy JLL .

Investors will also benefit from demographic tailwinds.

Increasing population density and mobility in big cities such as Shanghai and Beijing, draconian curbs on home buying, as well as later marriages and childbearing will boost demand for multifamily housing, Pang said.

“This is a market with big potential,” he added. “Global funds seeking returns will ramp up investment.”

Foreign institutions already involved in China’s rental housing market include Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

“Transaction volume in China won’t climb to $10 billion overnight, but there will be significant growth in the medium term,” said Henry Chin, APAC head of research at CBRE , which recently helped Blackstone acquire a rental property in Shanghai.

Greystar, which launched a $550 million China-focused fund in 2019 in partnership with Dutch pension investor APG and other global institutional investors, said it will now step up investing in China as government support becomes tangible. It already owns a 474-room rental apartment building in downtown Shanghai as well one under development.

BRAND VALUES

“It’s a bit like luxury cars. There’s an added value to the product if there is a recognised and reputable brand attached,” said Torre of APG, which is backing Greystar’s China expansion.

China’s total renter population will exceed 240 million in 2022, and in Shanghai alone, the mid- and high-end multifamily market will generate at least 150 billion yuan ($23 billion) in annual rental incomes, CBRE estimates.

Opportunistic capital is piling in. Private equity and venture capital investment in the sector has surged over the past few years, according to CBRE.

Debt-fuelled expansion by some operators who adopt a light-asset model - renting flats from landlords on long-term leases and then subleting the properties to tenants - led to financial turmoil last year that crippled Danke Apartment, a major online apartment rental platform.

“It’s not the problem with the market. It’s the problem with some players’ business models,” said Charles Ma, Greater China Managing Director of Greystar, adding more investors are adopting the strategy of buying-and-holding.

“The industry shakeout is good for us. We have patience investing in this market.”

($1 = 0.8520 euros)

($1 = 6.4814 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

162K+
Followers
194K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Home#Housing Affordability#Economy#Blackstone#Chinese#Apg Asset Management#Communist Party#Capital Markets#Jll#Singaporean#Cppib#Apac#Cbre#Dutch#Danke Apartment#Greater China Managing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
China
Related
EconomyCNN

SoftBank's CEO went big on China. Now he's pulling back

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son is cutting back on new investments in China as the country's private sector continues to face a historic regulatory crackdown. The Japanese billionaire said at an earnings presentation Tuesday that he would take a cautious approach until the impact of new...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan puts China firmly on leadership hook

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The fall of the U.S.-backed government in Kabul is an historic moment in Beijing. President Xi Jinping has long argued that Asian security should be managed by Asians. Now the pressure is on to show that China can help stabilise Afghanistan economically while protecting Chinese investments nearby. He has his work cut out.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

DiDi Global (DIDI) Considers Going Private to Placate China and Compensate Investors - WSJ

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) is considering going private in order to placate authorities in China and compensate investors for losses incurred since the company listed in the U.S., according to the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China shares muted; investors worry about Beijing's crackdown

SHANGHAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China shares were subdued on Thursday, though investors took cues from state media reports to dump online gaming companies, fertilizer producers and spirit makers as they worried these sectors could be the next target of a government crackdown. ** Hong Kong stocks fell, dragged by...
Technologytheedgemarkets.com

China’s tech clampdown herds investors into hardware stocks

(Aug 7): Asia’s hardware technology stocks, led by chipmakers, are getting back in the spotlight as China’s regulatory onslaught casts a shadow over some of the region’s biggest and hottest software names. The MSCI Asia Pacific Information Technology Index that includes the likes of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung...
Retailyicaiglobal.com

China’s Yonghui Superstores Elevates CTO to CEO to Quicken Digital Shift

(Yicai Global) Aug. 6 -- Yonghui Superstores has promoted the man in charge of the Chinese supermarket chain’s technology to chief executive in a bid to speed up its digital transformation as the firm pushes to join up online and offline retail. Li Songfeng replaces Li Guo, who resigned, the...
Economyinvesting.com

S&P Global downgrades China Evergrande, subsidiaries

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) has downgraded the ratings of heavily indebted developer China Evergrande Group and its subsidiaries, citing an escalating risk of non-payment of debt. S&P downgraded Evergrande and subsidiaries Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd and Tianji Holding Ltd to "CCC" from "B-" and lowered the...
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

UK’s P2P Property Backed Investment Platform Sourced Capital Shares Common Strategies Used by Borrowers, Investors

Some Sourced Capital investors are not “too concerned” where a project might be located, and their priority or preference may be “the type of strategy or returns they will achieve.” Other investors mainly focus on the location and might like to invest in projects closer to home, so that they’re able to go on site and “see the updates for themselves.”
EconomyBenzinga

Seagen Bets On China's ADC In $2.6B Cancer Deal

Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) and RemeGen Co Ltd have entered into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement to develop and commercialize disitamab vedotin. For $200 million upfront, Seagen is getting ex-Asia rights to Chinese biotech RemeGen's HER2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) disitamab vedotin. RemeGen is entitled to up to $2.4 billion in...
Marketsu.today

Binance Shuts Down Crypto Derivatives Accounts for New Users in Hong Kong

The head of the Binance exchange, Changpeng Zhao (often known as simply CZ), just tweeted that Binance will immediately stop opening new accounts for trading crypto derivatives for new users in Hong Kong. Ads. It will also restrict access to trading crypto futures and other derivatives for the owners of...
MarketsCoinDesk

China is getting out of crypto mining. Is North America ready to embrace it?

Beijing has been playing around with the notion of cryptocurrencies and blockchain for more than a decade. While the Chinese government never embraced digital currency, its opposition to the new asset class has often remained theoretical and not performative, as the infamous 2017 crypto trading ban demonstrated. As recently as March 20, the People’s Republic of China accounted for more than 70% of bitcoin mining worldwide, according to industry estimates. Soon after, though, that rate began to nosedive as the ruling party started to take action against local cryptocurrency mining farms.
EconomyNEWSBTC

Could The New “China Model” Be The Reason The Country Banned Bitcoin Mining?

What is the new “China Model”? And why would that country ban an industry that made them the ultimate leaders in the most important development in recent times? The world is still scratching its head. There has to be something else to this story. Is it only control that they want? Or does China have a secret plan nobody’s been able to figure out?
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China Telecom’s U.S. exile is a boon for investors

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Listing shares on the New York Stock Exchange may carry prestige, but state-owned Chinese companies may offer better value in a new home. China Telecom is one of four such groups officially booted from the Big Board in May, months after the Trump administration deemed they had military ties. Now it’s turning to Shanghai’s bourse with the largest share sale globally of the year.
EconomyFinancial Times

Investors in China should beware Beijing’s unpredictability

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Chinese business & finance news. When Alibaba debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014, the $25bn deal was the largest initial public offering ever, valuing the Chinese ecommerce company more highly than Facebook and Amazon.
Energy Industrygcaptain.com

China Installs World’s Largest Offshore Wind Converter Station

The installation of the world’s largest offshore converter station is being hailed by China Classification Society (CCS) as a milestone in the development of deep-water wind power. CCS says the facility effectively addresses the challenges of large capacity and long-distance power transmission presented by offshore wind farms. RUDONG is the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy