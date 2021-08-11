Omaha South football player dies from heatstroke Tuesday

(OMAHA, Neb.) An Omaha South student-athlete died from an apparent heatstroke during football practice on Tuesday, WOWT Omaha reported.

The family of 11th grader Drake Geiger said he was transported to the emergency room after collapsing at football practice, but doctors were unable to revive his heart.

According to the weather forecast, Omaha was in a heat advisory Tuesday afternoon into the evening with a peak heat index of 108 degrees.

The family said they have started a gofundme to help with funeral expenses.