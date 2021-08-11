Cancel
San Antonio, TX

Graham Weston's wife accuses San Antonio accounting firm of fraud in lawsuit arising from divorce

By Patrick Danner
expressnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA San Antonio accounting firm has been caught up in the widening litigation arising from the contentious divorce of real estate developer Graham Weston and his wife Elizabeth. She has accused Irwine Pruitt Associates and principal James Irwine of assisting her estranged husband in creating more than 150 business entities and trusts that were used to defraud her of property ownership rights in the various assets and their income.

