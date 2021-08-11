We Are a Spiritual Family
Did you know the Bible never actually uses the term "community"? This may shock you, since it is such a common word in churches. Since community isn't used in the Bible and thus is not specifically defined, Christians often fall into two camps: some read the Bible through a Western, individualistic lens, while others read the Bible through the lens of the kind of community they have experienced. While both are easy mistakes, neither lead to the others-focused "brotherhood" (today we might say "siblinghood") and the desperate need for others that Dietrich Bonhoeffer described in his classic Life Together:
