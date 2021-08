By the time the TV coverage came on for the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, Austin Smotherman was on the back nine, had made a couple bogeys and his grandfather, Bill Acquistapace, was in front of his TV with the nerves racing. He’d been following the leaderboard closely on the computer until the coverage came on and didn’t know how many more bogeys his grandson could afford to remain inside the top 25 in the Korn Ferry Tour Points Standings, but he just knew he didn’t want to see any more.