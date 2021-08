In Kim Stanley Robinson’s Ministry for the Future, Baram repeatedly claims “We need a new religion”. This is a trending assertion. Maybe it’s something in the overly hot air, but this idea that we need something else to guide us in day to day life, something maybe to reign in the excess, but something definitely to give meaning in the midst of mindless mess, this idea that we need religion in particular slips in like hopeful whispers in many conversations around the globe. I tend to agree. But I want to clarify my thoughts. What I mean by new religion and what I think most mean by this contention is not what is traditionally meant by the word religion — though it may be close to the actual definition. We need a new religion, but we probably don’t need new gods. And the two ideas — religion and belief in deity — are not the same thing.