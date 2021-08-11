Mellen to play abbreviated season

Coming off a fourth place finish and a 3-3 record in Lakeland-8 North conference play in 2019, the Mellen Diggers eight-player football team will include up to five upperclassmen plus a large group of freshman who will round out the roster, Head Coach Tom Zakovec said. Given the youthfulness of the athletes on the team, Mellen plans to play an abbreviated developmental schedule this season, Zakovec said, with the Diggers’ games and opponents yet to be set.