CONTEST: See an Advance Screening of THE NIGHT HOUSE!

Rebecca Hall, who stars in "The Night House," knows what you're thinking about movies set in haunted houses. She thinks it, too. "'Why isn't this person leaving?' It's kind of the joke of horror movies, having to formulate the reason," said Hall, whose spooky resume includes the excellent "The Awakening," in which her character debunked hauntings, as well as "Night House." "I thought it was kind of brilliant here that the reason this person can't leave is that she doesn't want to."