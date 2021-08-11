CONTEST: See an Advance Screening of THE NIGHT HOUSE!
Looking for a spooky summer psychological horror offering to sink your teeth into? The Night House has got you covered. Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Christine) stars as Beth, a woman left reeling after her husband’s sudden death. Left alone in the lakeside home he built prior to his demise, she begins to experience disturbing nightmares and visions of a ghostly presence invading the property. Against the advice of her concerned friends, Beth begins to dig deeper into her husband’s belongings and his past, looking for answers. What she finds proves the adage that some things are better left buried.thatshelf.com
