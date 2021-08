New Zealand enters a snap 3-day lockdown after one confirmed case of Covid-19 in Auckland. RBNZ probability of 25 bps hike drops to 85% from 100%. The New Zealand Dollar has spiked lower this morning after a snap 3-day lockdown has been announced. This comes after the first case of Covid-19 was detected in the country since February, with Auckland having an extended 7-day lockdown as it is the origin of the only case confirmed in the last six months.