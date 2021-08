(Kitco News) Gold is proving to be more resilient than many have been suggesting following last week's flash crash, according to StoneX. "Gold more resilient than the headlines suggested last week," said Rhona O'Connell, head of market analysis at StoneX for EMEA and Asia regions. "As we write, gold has recovered to $1,778, so over 80% of the fall has been unwound. It will be interesting to see what the CFTC numbers show us for the COMEX positioning in the recovery week."