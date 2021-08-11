Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris - fight or spare Sigfred in the Skal quest

If you're not sure whether to kill Chieftain Sigfred in Siege of Paris or find peace in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC, then we have the answers. At the close of the quest Skal in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris expansion, you'll be faced with a big choice to make. After a spot of cheese throwing, wine drinking, and general merriment to celebrate with the Elgring Clan, you head to the hall to speak with Chieftain Sigfred. As the conversation unfolds, it becomes clear that Sigfred isn't content and wishes to gain yet more plunder and glory in other parts of Francia.