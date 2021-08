YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The summer months are always a great time to look up at the night sky. But, have you ever looked up towards the stars and ended up a little underwhelmed?. On Saturday, August 14 from 8 to 10 p.m. you can see the depths of space like never before. The Rudy Park Observatory will be hosting a public StarWatch that’s free and open to the public.