Marvel's New Disney+ Show Is Getting Mixed Reactions From Fans
Marvel's latest show on Disney+ is What If...?, which will explore different storylines from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a twist. What If...? is inspired by a series Marvel launched in 1977 that explores alternate timelines in the Marvel universe. Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) narrates the series as The Watcher, who sees how alternate decisions may have changed how the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned out. For example, one episode features Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa getting taken by the Ravagers as a child and becoming Star-Lord instead of Chris Pratt's Peter Quill. Another episode features Iron Man being saved by Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger during the events of the first Iron Man movie.popculture.com
Comments / 0