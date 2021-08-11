Marvel's New Disney+ Show Is Getting Mixed Reactions From Fans

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. I do not believe there is a single Guardians of the Galaxy character who is more widely adored (or truly adorable) than Groot, especially Baby Groot. Thus, the infantile alien tree is the perfect candidate to lead his own animated spin-off series on Disney+, which was officially announced during Disney’s Investors Day in December 2020. Not much other information about the I Am Groot TV show has been released since, which is why we have a generous number of questions regarding what is sure to be the cutest of the upcoming Marvel TV shows, starting with when we can expect to start streaming it.