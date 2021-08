* Flash flood watch for D.C. and areas west of Interstate 95, tonight through Wednesday evening *. Temperatures made it mainly to the mid-80s today. When you add in the humidity, it felt more like the mid-90s. Dew points, a measure of the humidity, are in the mid-70s across parts of the region. That’s about as muggy as it gets locally. There’s no relief into tomorrow as Tropical Depression Fred’s remnants head this way. It may spark a tornado threat in the process.