Aaron Civale takes the mound and 3 other things about the Cleveland Indians

By Paul Hoynes, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Right-hander Aaron Civale was back on a big league mound Tuesday afternoon for the first time since June 21 at Wrigley Field. It wasn’t to start a game and fill a hole in the rotation, two things the Indians need, but it was another step on the path to perhaps doing both of those things sometime this season.

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
