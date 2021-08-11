Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Australia's Victoria reports slight rise in local COVID-19 cases

Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's Victoria state on Thursday reported a slight rise in locally acquired cases of COVID-19 as 5 million residents of Melbourne, the state capital, prepare to enter a second week of a hard lockdown.

A total of 21 new locally acquired cases were detected in the state, up from 20 a day earlier.

Authorities extended a lockdown in Melbourne for another seven days until Aug. 19 to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

162K+
Followers
194K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
Public HealthUS News and World Report

New Zealand's Ardern Orders Nationwide Lockdown Over One COVID-19 Case

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a nationwide lockdown on Tuesday after a new case of COVID-19 was discovered in the biggest city of Auckland. The lockdown will run seven days in Auckland, but three days elsewhere. Ardern said authorities were assuming the new case was...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

India reports 25,166 new COVID-19 cases

MUMBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - India reported 25,166 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally of infections to 32.25 million, health ministry data showed on Tuesday. Deaths rose by 437, taking the to 432,079, the ministry said. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia's Westpac mulls capital return, expects lower margins

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp said on Tuesday it would consider returning capital to shareholders, even as Australia’s No.2 lender forecast lower margins for the second half and higher expenses for its fiscal 2021. The bank did not disclose its cash earnings for the third quarter. (Reporting by...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand central bank holds rates at record low as fresh COVID-19 outbreak stokes uncertainty

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged at a record low of 0.25%, as the country was put into a snap lockdown following the detection of new coronavirus cases. A majority of economists polled by Reuters last week had expected the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to increase the cash rate by 25 basis points, although some forecasts had changed overnight after the latest COVID-19 shakeup. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Public HealthNarcity

The Feds Have Explained Why Canada’s Policy On Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations Changed

Officials from the federal government have explained why Canada's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules have been updated. On August 13, the feds announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be compulsory for Canada's federal workers and employees in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sector. Canadians who travel via plane, train or cruise ship will also be impacted by the mandate.
HealthPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Why are we seeing more vaccinated people becoming infected with the Delta variant?

Why are we seeing more vaccinated people becoming infected with the Delta variant? How protective are the vaccines at this point?. Both of those questions have been on a lot of people’s minds since the Delta variant took hold and more breakthrough cases began to appear. Almost all COVID cases in Maryland are now caused by Delta. This variant multiplies much more quickly and at higher concentrations in the respiratory tract than previous COVID strains. Previous strains usually took 5-6 days from the time of exposure until people began to feel sick. It’s more common for symptoms from Delta to begin 3-4 days after exposure to an infected person. Studies have detected 1,000 times more viruses in the nose and upper respiratory tract in early Delta infections than with previous strains of COVID.
Posted by
Editor at Global Perspectives

Somaliland slaps Beijing back, giving Taiwan a red carpet!

Taiwan Embassy at Hargeisa, SomalilandTaiwan Foreign Affairs. After months of pressure, the Somaliland government cut out Beijing and invited Taiwan to open an embassy in the capital, Hargeisa. A move that, no doubt, will upset China's Belt-and-Road initiative grand plan. The National Interest reported that "Taiwan now has a scholarship program for Somaliland students to study in Taipei and Taiwanese aid is flowing into the country to assist with energy, agriculture, and human-capital projects.
EconomyPopculture

Watch: Giant Cargo Ship Crimson Polaris Snaps in Half After Japanese Port Accident

A massive cargo ship snapped in half while anchored just off the northeastern coast of Japan on Thursday, but thankfully there were no casualties. The 40,000-ton Crimson Polaris suffered an accidental split that widened until the whole ship split, according to a report by Reuters. The Japanese Coast Guard helped to evacuate the ship safely.
LifestylePosted by
Reuters

Sydney Airport rejects second, $16.8 bln buyout bid

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd said on Monday it had rejected a second, higher bid from a group of infrastructure investors that valued it at A$22.80 billion ($16.81 billion). ($1 = 1.3565 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; editing by Diane Craft)
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Takeaway.com reports 1H operating loss of $224 million

AMSTERDAM, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway.com , the food ordering service, on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected operating loss of 190 million euros ($224 million) for the first half of 2021. Analysts in a company-compiled poll had forecast a loss before interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 218 million...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. NHC says 90% chance of cyclone formation near Bermuda

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Hurricane Center said there was a 90% chance of a cyclone formation near Bermuda in 48 hours. The system is forecast to move slowly toward the south or southwest during the next day or so, and then turn westward on Tuesday, passing near or just east and south of Bermuda, the NHC said on Sunday. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Environmentwsau.com

Tropical Storm Henri forms near Bermuda- NHC

(Reuters) – Tropical Storm Henri formed near Bermuda on Monday and some additional strengthening was forecast during the next couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. The eighth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, Henri is located about 145 miles (230 km) southeast of Bermuda,...
Agriculturemarketresearchtelecast.com

Second corn harvest in Brazil advances to 70%: AgRural

SAO PAULO, Aug 16 (Reuters) – Farmers in south-central Brazil have harvested 70% of the second corn crop, which is planted after the soybean season in the same fields, according to an estimate released Monday by the AgRural agribusiness consultant. Although progress was made faster than in previous weeks, farmers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy