OU football: Kennedy Brooks’ COVID concerns lessen as Sooners stay wary, excited in Eric Gray, Tre Bradford arrivals

By Chandler Engelbrecht, assistant sports editor
Oklahoma Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKennedy Brooks feels comfortable again. After opting out of the Sooners’ 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, the redshirt junior running back returned to OU in January, eager to be playing football again. During his year away, Brooks was sometimes frustrated when watching the Sooners’ 11 games from home. Oklahoma’s...

