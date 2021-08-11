Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Newsom makes California first state to require teacher vaccines or COVID tests

By Joe Hong, CalMatters
soconews.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of reluctance, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday mandated that all California school employees be vaccinated for COVID-19 or be tested weekly. This is the first such statewide mandate for teachers in the country. Until now, Newsom stopped short of such a requirement: He spent the past several months voicing confidence in school safety protocols like increased ventilation and masking, while urging all school employees to be vaccinated.

soconews.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Randi Weingarten
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teachers Union#Covid#Covid#Uc#Open Schools California#Oakland Unified#Calmatters#Scta#Msnbc#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Embassy says US can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday said it “cannot guarantee safe passage” to the Kabul airport, a reversal from government officials’ assurances Tuesday that they had secured a commitment from the Taliban to not interfere with evacuation efforts. “The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy