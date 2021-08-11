Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for Petco Health and Wellness Company

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after buying an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,726 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,150 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after purchasing an additional 815,990 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,644,000 after acquiring an additional 575,517 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.