Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for Petco Health and Wellness Company

investing.com
 8 days ago

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Buy rating on Petco Health and Wellness Company on Wednesday, setting a price target of $30, which is approximately 52.52% above the present share price of $19.67. Fadem expects Petco Health and Wellness Company to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03...

www.investing.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Pets#Wells Fargo Lrb#Wfc#Moderate#04 30 2021#Tipranks Com#Wellness Co Inc
