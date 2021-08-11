Discussing Tarris Reed’s commitment, Clink’s impact on recruiting the state of Michigan
On this week’s Future Brew podcast, Von, Stephen and Jon discuss the most recent addition to the Michigan basketball family — 2022 four-star PF/C commit Tarris Reed. Von spoke with his AAU coach, Anthony Perry, and Perry had something very interesting things to say about Reed’s recruitment and game. He also discussed Juwan Howard and a person, and how that ultimately turned the tide in Michigan’s favor in this recruitment.www.chatsports.com
