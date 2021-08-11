Cancel
Colts extend deals of GM Chris Ballard, coach Frank Reich

By Associated Press
WNDU
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich have been given contract extensions through 2026. Both Ballard and Reich have signed the deals. Ballard was hired in 2017 and is entering his 21st NFL season. In his four seasons overseeing football operations, Indianapolis has two double-digit win records and playoff appearances in those years. Ballard was selected the 2018 NFL top executive by the Professional Football Writers of America. Reich enters his fourth season as head coach. Reich has led the Colts to the playoffs in two of his first three seasons at the helm.

