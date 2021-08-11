Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn Retiring At The End Of The Year

By CBS13 Staff
Posted by 
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N8DHs_0bOyWVw100

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn has announced that he intends to retire at the end of the year.

Wednesday marks the fourth anniversary of being sworn in as chief.

Hahn made the announcement public via Twitter, writing:

“Today’s I submitted my intention to retire at the end of this year (2021) to City Manager Howard Chan. On this date (August 11th), four years ago, I stood with my mother, along with our community, and was sworn in as the police chief of my hometown.”

He then tweeted, mentioning the Major Cities Chiefs Association, that he’s looking for a new job: “Now on to the search for new professional challenges.”

Hahn has not yet said why he’s retiring.

Comments / 0

CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
43K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Hahn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Church’s Tent Destroyed Again; This Time By Rampaging Forklift

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The clean-up is continuing from a costly vandalism spree that hit several South Sacramento businesses, including a church. And we’re learning the suspect used a forklift to commit the crimes. The church is still adding up all the damage and hoping this vandalism won’t prevent them from continuing important work in the community. Bent metal, bolts ripped from the ground, and a 60-foot long tent torn to shreds. It’s the aftermath of a stolen forklift frenzy. “I couldn’t believe it, why would somebody take a forklift?” said South Sacramento Christian Center Pastor Les Simmons. Deputies say the vandalism spree started late Saturday...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Man Shot While Driving In South Sacramento Dies

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man who was shot while driving in South Sacramento on Monday night has died. Around 6 p.m. Monday, the victim and suspect were reportedly driving in separate vhicle when the suspect shot the victim at the intersection of Elsie Avenue and Stockton Boulevard, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The victim veered off the road, drove through a hedge, and came to a stop in the parking lot of a business on the north side of the street. Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and administered first aid to the victim who was then transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, authorities said the man died of his injuries. No information about the suspect or victim is available. Sheriff’s Department detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.  
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Man, 36, In Stolen Forklift Destroys South Sacramento Church’s Tent; Arrested At Gunpoint By Deputies

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man who allegedly stole a forklift is suspected of driving through a south Sacramento church’s tent, destroying a place that was being used for food distribution and COVID-19 testing. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, late Saturday night, someone broke into the National Trench Safety business and drove off with a 20-ton forklift. The mangled tent after the forklift drove through it. (Credit: South Sacramento Christian Center) The suspect managed to drive all the way down the street until he got to the South Sacramento Christian Center property. There, he drove through the parking lot and apparently went right for the church’s tent, mangling it. Deputies say the suspect eventually ended up behind a motel in the area. He was taken into custody off the forklift at gunpoint, the sheriff’s office says. The name of the suspect has not been released, but the sheriff’s office has identified him as a 36-year-old man. He has been booked into jail for felony vandalism. Leaders of the church say this is the second time they’ve had to replace the tent, which they say has helped serve more than 130,000 people.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Man, 19, Identified As Person Who Died After Security Guard Opens Fire At Sacramento Apartment Complex

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The person who died after a security guard at a Sacramento apartment complex reported shooting at two suspects he said were armed last week has been identified. The shooting happened last Thursday at The Crossings apartments, an off-campus student housing complex near Sacramento State. Early that morning, a guard patrolling the complex reported to police that he shot at two people who appeared to be armed with a gun. While no suspects were found at the scene, police said two people with gunshot wounds later showed up at the hospital. One of those people later died from their injuries. Detectives believe those two people who showed up at the hospital are related to the shooting at The Crossings. On Tuesday, the coroner’s office identified the person who died as 19-year-old Sacramento resident Timothy Apole. The other injured person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police have previously said. Police have responded to The Crossings at least three times in the past few weeks for crimes. In July, officers responded to reports of a robbery and on a separate occasion an assault where the suspect was armed. That same apartment complex was also the scene of a 2020 officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

‘I Expected More’: Clark Family Criticizes Sacramento Police Chief’s Tenure As He Announces Retirement

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One day after announcing his retirement, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn spoke one-on-one with CBS13 about his decision. “It just felt like the right time for not only me, but the right time for this department,” said Hahn. Hahn is hanging up his hat after 34 years, spending ten of those as a chief, including in Roseville. Hahn grew up in Oak Park and started his career as a community service officer in his hometown in 1987, eventually rising to the rank of captain. But his time leading the department was a turbulent one with the police shooting and...
Modesto, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

1 Person Taken Into Custody At Modesto Home Where Officer Shot

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police surrounded a home in Modesto, serving a search warrant, where one of their own was shot and seriously injured over the weekend. The scene unfolded at the home on East Orangeburg Avenue. Multiple commands were given for people inside to come out with their hands up. One person eventually came out and was taken to a police car. That person’s identity has not been released. It’s unknown how they are connected to the investigation. Around 10 p.m. Saturday police tried to pull over a motorcyclist who was driving recklessly. He refused to stop, leading police on a chase. The suspect...
Elk Grove, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove Man, 77, Still Missing Nearly A Week Later

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The search is still on for a missing senior from Elk Grove who authorities say could be in danger. Kiflit Ghebremariam, 77, was last seen Tuesday morning at around 10:30 a.m. in Elk Grove.  He was wearing a white shirt, dark blue pants, and black shoes at the time of his disappearance. He weighs 170 pounds, is 5 feet 8 inches tall, is bald, and has brown eyes. Authorities did not say why he is at risk. Nearly a week later, Elk Grove police say Ghebremariam remains missing. Family says a group meets twice a day to search for him – and they say that there have been multiple reported sightings of him, but he is always on the move. Anyone who sees Ghebremariam is asked to call 911. SILVER ALERT – Sacramento CountyLast Seen: E Taron Dr. and Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove@ElkGrovePD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/0skSjQLBqw — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) August 10, 2021
Amador County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Parent Accused Of Assaulting Amador County Teacher Banned From Campus

SUTTER CREEK (CBS13) – A father accused of attacking an Amador County teacher over school masks has been banned from campus, according to EdSource. The fight broke out last Wednesday on the first day of school at Sutter Creek Elementary. During student pick-up after school, the father of a student reportedly confronted staff about their child having to wear a mask. The father then verbally assaulted the principal, and when a male teacher reportedly stepped in, a physical altercation happened, resulting in injuries to the teacher. The teacher was treated at the hospital and released later that day. Police are still investigating the incident.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Mayor Steinberg In Talks With Local Businesses About Possible Vaccine Requirement

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is in discussions with local businesses to require proof of vaccination for anyone entering any restaurant bar or business. A mandate already in place in cities like San Francisco, Sacramento is not far behind. “I’m fully onboard. That’s your right to not have to put certain things into your body that you don’t want; however, we also have a right to now want to get sick,” said says Jenea Green, a customer at the Rind in Sacramento. But other restaurant-goers aren’t all for it. “Not something I care for because it’s forcing people if they want...
Calaveras County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Inmate Who Walked Away From Firefighting Camp In Calaveras County Found In Bakersfield

VALLECITO (CBS13) — Authorities have located the inmate who walked away from a firefighting camp in Calaveras County on Saturday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. Torrence Weitzel (credit: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation) Torrence Weitzel, 25, located in Bakersfield shortly before 4 p.m. He was arrested after attempting to flee from a residence in the city, the CDCR said. He was transferred to North Kern State Prison and is nno longer eligible to be housed in a fire camp. officials said. A search for Weitzel began Saturday after it was discovered he had walked away from the Vallecito Conservation Camp east of Angels Camp. The CDCR said Weitzel was put into their custody in March 2021 from Kern County with a five-year sentence for vehicle theft, discharging a gun, and buying/receiving stolen property.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Iconic Sacramento Restaurateur Randy Paragary Dies At 74

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Longtime Sacramento businessman Randy Paragary has died. He was 74. His restaurants throughout Sacramento and beyond have won both awards and accolades for decades. Paragary has been a pioneer of the local nightlife scene since 1969 when he opened his first establishment, the ParaPow Palace. Since then, he has opened man other restaurants and most recently, the Fort Sutter Hotel. He also worked with the city to redevelop areas such as the bustling pedestrian mall on K Street and recreated a South of Market vibe at 15th and R streets, according to the Paragary Restaurant Group website. He is known not...
Sacramento County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Sought After Shooting On SacRT Bus

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person was hospitalized after being shot on a Regional Transit bus Friday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. along the 2200 block of El Camino Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area. The sheriff’s office said an adult man was located at the scene with a single gunshot wound. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening. The gunman had already left the scene when law enforcement arrived. A suspect description was not available. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Mayor Steinberg Calling For All New City Employees To Have COVID-19 Vaccination Before Starting Work

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Mayor Steinberg has requested that the city implement a new policy that requires all new city employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 before starting their jobs, effectively immediately. The mayor issued the statement Friday, saying that the new standard would apply to those working in both public safety and non-public safety sectors, and would be required before they start their new jobs. “We look forward to negotiating in good faith with our labor partners about how to get every City employee vaccinated with the utmost urgency,” Mayor Steinberg said in a prepared statement. Following is the letter that Mayor Steinberg sent...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

2 Found Hurt After Sacramento Apartment Complex Security Guard Reports Shooting At Armed Suspects

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people were injured after a security guard at a Sacramento apartment complex reported opening fire early Thursday morning. Sacramento police say, around 3:30 a.m., they got a report that a security guard at a complex along the 2900 block of Ramona Avenue had shot at subjects who may have been armed with guns. The subjects left the area, but officers say two gunshot wound victims later showed up at the hospital. Detectives are now working to see if those two shooting victims are connected to the incident. No other information about the shooting has been released at this point. Notably, the same apartment complex was the scene of 2020 officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead.
Stockton, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Made In July 12 Fatal Shooting Of Teen In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — An arrest was made Thursday in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in July, the Stockton Police Department announced. The suspect, also a 17-year-old boy, was booked into juvenile hall. Stockton police said the shooting happened along Volpi Drive on the evening of July 12. The gunshot victim was found at the scene and taken to the hospital where he later died. Details regarding what led up to the shooting were still not available.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Man Dead After Early Morning Shooting In Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man has died after a shooting in downtown Sacramento early Thursday morning. Sacramento police say, a little after 1 a.m., officers responded to investigate a report of multiple shots fired near the river walk at O and Front streets behind the Embassy Suites hotel. Officers found that a man had been shot. He soon died from his injuries, police say. Investigators believe the incident is isolated and stemmed from an argument the man had with the suspect. One male adult dead after shooting near O St and Front St, behind Embassy Suites hotel! @SacPolice on scene investigating and talking with people who may have witnessed incident. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas @DinaKupfer @JohnDabkovich @GoodDayTraffic pic.twitter.com/6JrhyGlUrc — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) August 12, 2021 No information about the suspect has been released at this point, however. Police remained at the scene through the morning investigating.

Comments / 0

Community Policy