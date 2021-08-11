Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn Retiring At The End Of The Year

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn has announced that he intends to retire at the end of the year.

Wednesday marks the fourth anniversary of being sworn in as chief.

Hahn made the announcement public via Twitter, writing:

“Today’s I submitted my intention to retire at the end of this year (2021) to City Manager Howard Chan. On this date (August 11th), four years ago, I stood with my mother, along with our community, and was sworn in as the police chief of my hometown.”

He then tweeted, mentioning the Major Cities Chiefs Association, that he’s looking for a new job: “Now on to the search for new professional challenges.”

Hahn has not yet said why he’s retiring.