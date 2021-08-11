OU football: Why Kennedy Brooks is comfortable with return to Sooners after COVID-19 opt-out

Pun: While Kennedy Brooks has many injury concerns, his play on the field is so tantalizing that he warrants interest from NFL teams. He’s well built - a thick upper body with a wide frame and solid stiff arm aids in a bruising running style. Oklahoma utilized a multiple-run scheme, though Brooks is best as a one-cut RB in a Zone scheme, displaying the ability to get from East-West to North-South with ease. Brooks has a unique running style, one that is much like Derrick Henry, another bulky RB who runs with a high center of gravity. Like Henry, Brooks is best when he can keep his feet moving and momentum going forward, while taking subtle, quick, rounded cuts rather than wide pronounced jump cuts. Instead of hopping around patiently at the LOS - stopping his momentum and forcing him to accelerate quickly - Brooks is going one pace the entire time, and just looking to get downhill. While he takes a bit longer to accelerate than one would like, once he hits the open field past 10-15 yards, Brooks has good top speed to separate downfield from DBs for big gains. In addition, Brooks is an effective runner behind pulling actions - a staple for the Sooners - due to discipline while following his blockers and attacking the designed hole. Brooks also played in 2-RB sets on occasion where he was asked to make lead and split blocks. He was good at ID’ing the appropriate defender to block and positioning himself well to make contact consistently. Lastly, while in pass protection, Brooks shows quick mental processing to locate blitzers and does a good job to square up to his target and absorb a blow. Subscribe for full article.