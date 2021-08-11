Cancel
OU football: Why Kennedy Brooks is comfortable with return to Sooners after COVID-19 opt-out

oklahoman.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAN — After opting out last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, OU running back Kennedy Brooks isn’t hesitating to play this season, even as the Delta variant has pushed case numbers higher once again. “The team is doing a great job handling that,” Brooks said. “We’re still getting tested....

