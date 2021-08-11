Cancel
Health

FDA expected to allow third vaccine dose for some Americans

By CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA is planning to amend the emergency use authorization orders for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines to allow a third dose for certain immunocompromised people who may not have had adequate protection from just two doses, a source confirmed to CBS News on Wednesday. News of the move...

