Greenblatt’s Deli, A Sunset Boulevard Landmark Since 1926, Is Closing

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
A Sunset Boulevard landmark will close its doors today for the last time, ending a 95-year run in West Hollywood.

Greenblatt’s Deli and Fine Wines announced its closing with little fanfare. The Jewish deli has fed countless stars and civilians over the years. Reports indicate it was having trouble finding staff. Undoubtedly, the low margin business was also hurt by the pandemic, which has seen other restaurants close, including Jerry’s Deli in Studio City and elsewhere, and Nate ‘n Al’s in Beverly Hills (which reopened after a brief closing).

Greenblatt’s motto has always been, “The wine merchant that fronts as a deli,” and customers flooded in today to pay their respects and snap up their last bottles. The dining room has been closed for most of the past year and a half because of the pandemic, and only recently reopened.

The restaurant and wine shop was founded in 1926 by Herman Greenblatt. The Kavin family acquired the business in the 1940s and have owned it for three generations.

The Greenblatt’s website boasts such customers as Marilyn Monroe, Marlon Brando, Errol Flynn and Billie Holiday. Halle Berry told Esquire Magazine that it was her “favorite deli…that houses the best wine in the city.”

The owners are seeking someone to buy the restaurant. Until then, 7:30 PM is the last chance to order a sandwich.

