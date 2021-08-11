Letters: Ill-advised adage | Rein in tobacco | Bad strategy | Regulating Facebook | Opportunity housing | Better policies

Before we embrace prescribed fire (“Group hopes to spark ‘good fire’ movement,” Page B1, Aug. 4), we should consider that wildfires can burn through previously burned areas soon after a prior fire as a result of the rapid regrowth of flammable understory vegetation. This is especially true in the presence of unfavorable weather conditions such as high winds. Reapplying fire on an ongoing basis to prevent this regrowth might only increase the fire burden on wildlands that would otherwise only experience natural fire infrequently.