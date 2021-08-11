Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

5 Unique Marin Pizzas To Try That Use Unconventional Ingredients

By Christina Mueller
marinmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho says pizza must always have red sauce and mozzarella? These reimagined takes on a familiar favorite are winning fans around the county. Perhaps influenced by their love of quesadillas, Frank Noel Fernandes’ two daughters asked for plain naan for lunch and dinner every day, sprinkling mozzarella on top. “I thought I should give it a try in my restaurant,” Fernandes says. Baked in a tandoor oven, mozzarella naan is fragrant with fenugreek, chaat masala and fresh coriander leaves. At first bite, there is a firmness and a slight crunch that gives way to softness. Ask for chopped green chiles for the “give me some heat” experience.

marinmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Dough#Pizza Oven#Pizza Crust#Food Drink#Italian#Hawaiian#Roma Antica View#Instagram#Romaanticasf#Romans#Napolese#Tartufata#Fior De Latte Act#Sunset#The Marin Audubon Society#Pen America#Planned Parenthood#Marin Magazine#Elon University#Professional Writing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Employee Video Shows How KFC Pot Pies Are Really Made

Kentucky Fried Chicken may have been known for its buckets of fried chicken ever since opening its first franchise location in 1952. But since it began selling pot pies in 1995 (via the Los Angeles Times), they have arguably become just as much of a staple on the menu. Originally introduced as a limited edition item in a select part of the country, KFC's pot pies didn't sound destined to take off all that significantly (via Fast Food Menu Prices). However, the fast food chain decided to officially add them to its regular menu. In 2012, HuffPost reported that pot pies were made available in all the KFC locations across the U.S. Since then, they have become one of KFC's most popular items.
BusinessPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Banquet Frozen Meals Are So Cheap

As every college student who has been down to their last dollar knows, there are some reliable go-to meals you can make that do not require a lot of money — or even a stove. Microwavable dishes like ramen noodles, Totino's pizza rolls, and Kraft Easy Mac have made up the entirety of some scholars' diets. But, for those discerning undergrads who appreciate a little diversity in their dinner offerings, a Banquet frozen meal provides just that, with savory sides and even dessert pairings in some of their more premium packages.
Recipespontiacdailyleader.com

The Amish Cook: The Yoders know their onions

What a combination. It's 6 a.m., the birds outside my window are trying to outdo each other, all six little children are sound asleep, and Mommy is ready to write! All we need is a stretcher to lengthen the next hour til we’re in full swing of the day. My...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Old-Fashioned Green Beans And Potatoes Recipe

Are you flipping through cookbooks for a simple summer dish? Look no further! We've found just what you need. Miriam Hahn, wellness coach and recipe developer for You Care Self Care, gave us one of her barbecue-side secrets. We assure you, this old-fashioned dish will taste just like home. Whether...
Recipeseatwell101.com

15-Minute Cream Cheese Spinach Chicken Pasta

Creamy Spinach Chicken Pasta – This cream cheese spinach chicken pasta recipe comes together quickly and summarizes what “total comfort food dinner” really means. Made with farfalle pasta, rotisserie or leftover chicken, spinach, spices, garlic, cream cheese, and parmesan, you can make this incredible chicken pasta dinner in less than 30 minutes. Enjoy!
Recipesaymag.com

Recipe Monday: Cheesy Ground Beef and Rice Casserole

Recipe Monday: Cheesy Ground Beef and Rice Casserole. Enough of the summer foods, we want something hearty! And here it is. It combines ground beef, which we hope you’ll shop with your local cattle rancher, along with rice (again Arkansas products galore on that one) and there’s even a mushroom guy from Wye. Mountain, that is. This is a delicious recipe everyone will like.
Recipesthepioneerwoman.com

50+ Best Air Fryer Recipes for a Twist on Your Weeknight Meals

How many times have you needed an easy dinner idea, but also desperately wanted it to be crispy and fried too? We've all been there...every week? Well, look no further than these out-of-this-world air fryer recipes that make the most of your magical kitchen gadget. Whether you're looking for dinners for one, or tasty family meals, there are dishes in here that'll fulfill all your needs. Ever used an air fryer? It's a great tool for lightening up dishes, since it produces crispy food without needing to drench it in oil. That means that several of these meals are—dare we say—good for you too!
Recipesrecipetineats.com

Sticky Honey Soy Baked Chicken

Honey Soy Baked Chicken is a good one for busy weeknights and lazy Sundays. Just mix up a simple honey-soy-garlic sauce, pour it over chicken and bake in the oven. It comes a sweet, salty, sticky chicken dinner – just the sort of flavours everybody loves!. Quick-to-prepare baked chicken recipes...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Creamy Chicken Lemon Rice Soup Recipe

Whether it's winter, spring, summer, or fall, preparing a batch of chicken lemon rice soup is always a good idea. This recipe has the perfect amount of chicken and rice to make it a hearty meal. At the same time, it seems on the lighter side because of the lemon flavor, which is also off-the-charts delicious. If you're a fan of soup, then this is a must-add to your weekly rotation. The dish requires just 10 minutes of prep time and 35 minutes of cook time, and it's sure to please the whole family. Trust us on this one — people of all ages will love this recipe.
RecipesThe Takeout

Chimichurri is the only sauce worth serving on steak

Normally I don’t believe steak should ever be served with sauce, because when I’ve got a fine slab of red meat in my hands, I don’t want to taste anything but that. One of the only exceptions I will make is for chimichurri, which has the sort of magic that can turn a “lesser” steak like skirt, shoulder, or flank into something I’d gladly pay ribeye prices for.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Surprising Ingredient Alex Guarnaschelli Uses In Her Homemade Butter

Butter is a necessary ingredient in almost every recipe, whether you are baking a batch of homemade chocolate chip cookies, whipping up a creamy Alfredo sauce, or simply looking for a topping for a juicy steak. As most Southern chefs know — and as so many of us agree — everything tastes better with butter. While you can always use a plain old stick of butter, if you are looking to add a little extra pizzazz in your dish, you can make your own butter at home in almost any flavor and variation imaginable.
Charleston, SCSaveur

Our Readers’ Favorite Fried Chicken Recipe

Simply seasoned, with a thin, crisp coating and tender, juicy meat, the fried chicken from Charleston, South Carolina’s recently shuttered Martha Lou’s Kitchen is some of the best we’ve tasted. The recipe has been a reader favorite since it first appeared in our pages in 2011. For more of the comfort food classic, check out all of our fried chicken recipes.
Recipesamericastestkitchen.com

Use This Secret Ingredient for Better-Tasting Grilled Chicken

We wanted juicy, savory chicken breasts that were also versatile. One surprising ingredient helped us get there. In addition to its practicality, grilling chicken has another advantage: flavor. The grill gives boneless, skinless chicken breasts a savory character that roasting and sautéing can’t match. But you don’t always want to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy