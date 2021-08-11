5 Unique Marin Pizzas To Try That Use Unconventional Ingredients
Who says pizza must always have red sauce and mozzarella? These reimagined takes on a familiar favorite are winning fans around the county. Perhaps influenced by their love of quesadillas, Frank Noel Fernandes’ two daughters asked for plain naan for lunch and dinner every day, sprinkling mozzarella on top. “I thought I should give it a try in my restaurant,” Fernandes says. Baked in a tandoor oven, mozzarella naan is fragrant with fenugreek, chaat masala and fresh coriander leaves. At first bite, there is a firmness and a slight crunch that gives way to softness. Ask for chopped green chiles for the “give me some heat” experience.marinmagazine.com
