College Sports

Class of ’22 forward Robert Jennings cuts his list to six

By Tobias Bass
zagsblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Jennings, the 6-foot-7, 220 pound forward from Texas Alliance of Christian Athletes (TX) dropped his list to six via Twitter on Tuesday. Jennings is down to SMU, Penn State, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Utah. Jennings is the 21st ranked player in Texas according to 247Sports. So...

Penn State Offers 2022 Three-Star Power Forward Robert Jennings

Last month, the Penn State Nittany Lions put out a key offer in the 2022 recruiting cycle. New Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry and his new staff decided to offer 2022 prospect Robert Jennings. Jennings comes out of DeSoto, Texas and is currently rated as a three-star prospect and a top...
NCAA Basketball Recruiting: Analyzing 2022 3-star Robert Jennings final 6 teams

NCAA Basketball prospect Robert Jennings has three in-state schools among his final six schools. In addition, Penn State is the only Eastern school to make the cut. Robert Jennings, Class of 2022, has really seen his recruiting take off since the conclusion of the high school season as he has received nearly half of his 21 offers since March, including eight over the last month-and-a-half. The 6-7 forward announced his final six on Aug. 10, and he is now considering SMU, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Penn State, Ole Miss, and Utah.
