Bookbags, supplies available at 'Back to School Bash' in South Sumter Park

Across the Midlands, groups have been working to make sure kids have the supplies they need to start the school year.

In Sumter, city councilman Calvin Hastie and his team worked to fill more than 100 bookbags with supplies ahead of the 7th Annual Back to School Bash at South Sumter Park.

Hastie, who hosts the event, says they're expecting more supplies from other groups the day of the event and food and games will also be on hand.

"We want to show the children in this community and all of Sumter because they will be coming from all over Sumter, that we care about them and we want them to be successful in school, and we don't want anyone to go to school without the appropriate supplies," Hastie said, "because they just don't have a backpack or school supplies. Our goal is to make sure there's no child in Sumter that don't have what they need on the first day of school."

Anyone who would like to donate supplies can take items to the Hastie Law Firm at 7 East Hampton Ave.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, August 12 at 630 Sumter Street.