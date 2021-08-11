Cancel
'Power' Creator Courtney Kemp Moves Overall Deal to Netflix

By Lesley Goldberg
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
Courtney A. Kemp is on the move.

The Power creator is moving to Netflix with a rich overall deal. Under the multiple-year pact, which sources say is valued in the high eight-figure range with bonuses baked in that could elevate it to nine figures — Kemp and her End of Episode production company will create and develop new series and other projects at the streamer.

The deal marks a blow for Lionsgate TV , where Kemp — who turned Power into a five-show franchise for the studio — was previously housed under an overall deal dating back to 2015. Under her last deal, a three-year pact signed in 2018, Kemp was charged with transforming Power into a franchise.

The flagship series ended last year and four other spinoffs are in various stages of production. Power Book II: Ghost was already renewed for a second season, while Book III: Raising Kanan also scored an early sophomore season pickup. Book IV: Force is up next in 2022, with the status of Book V: Influence unclear after Starz flipped the order of the two shows.

Kemp will remain an exec producer and creative force within the Power universe alongside exec producers Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Mark Canton. Sources say she will continue to oversee the franchise but not have any writing involvement. The carve-out is similar to what Shonda Rhimes has with Netflix and ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy.

“I am incredibly excited to join the Netflix family, and to continue to develop the kind of entertainment that End of Episode is known for — diverse, multilingual, watercooler, social-media fueled series that pack a serious punch,” Kemp said. “I am looking forward to working with Bela and her team, who really appreciate the voice and perspective that we bring to the table.”

Before creating the Power world, Kemp was a writer and producer on series including The Good Wife, Eli Stone and The Bernie Mac Show. Kemp’s End of Episode president Chris Selak will also make the move to Netflix. Selak previously served as Lionsgate TV’s head of scripted before segueing to a producing deal.

“Courtney is the real deal — a creative force and world-builder who makes great shows,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix head of Global TV. “I really admire her clarity of vision and voice, and she has a great sense for what audiences want. Courtney has accomplished something really rare and extraordinary in television and we are thrilled to welcome her to Netflix.”

Lionsgate now has full control over Starz, with the formerly independent studio now serving as the primary content supplier to the premium cable network as the company, like others, becomes a walled garden.

Kemp is repped by CAA and Gendler & Kelly.

Kemp joins an impressive slate of showrunners with Netflix overall deals including Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy, Mara Brock Akil, the Duffer brothers, the Obamas, the Clintons and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, among others.

“For over eight years, we have enjoyed a wonderful partnership with Courtney A. Kemp and we look forward to continuing that relationship across our multiple Power universe series,” Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsh said in a statement.

