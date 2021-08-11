Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

ABC Signature’s Head of Comedy Melanie Frankel to Exit

By Joe Otterson
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U8He9_0bOyRCEP00

Melanie Frankel is exiting her role as head of comedy for ABC Signature , Variety has learned.

According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Frankel’s departure is amicable. She first assumed the top comedy role at the studio in October 2019 (when it was still known as ABC Studios) after having been vice president of current series since 2015. The search for a new head of comedy is now underway.

Frankel and her team most recently sold the series “This Fool” and the animation presentation “Standing By” to Hulu, with the latter project hailing from “Schitt’s Creek” alum Dan Levy. Levy was signed to an overall deal at the studio during Frankel’s tenure, as were creators like Austen Earl, Yvette Lee Bowser, Aline Brosh McKenna, Nisha Ganatra, and Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey.

Frankel also helped shepherd the Phoebe Robinson pilot “Everything’s Trash,” which was set up at Freeform. The show was based on Robinson’s book “Everything’s Trash but It’s OK,” with Robinson also starring in, writing, and executive producing the pilot.

As vice president of current series, she served as current executive on shows like like “American Housewife” and “A Million Little Things.” Prior to that, Frankel worked in the ABC Studios comedy department from 2007-2011. She then left to become head of comedy development for USA Network, where she developed shows such as “Sirens” and “Playing House.” She previously worked in development at companies like Imagine Entertainment and Grammnet Productions.

She took over as head of comedy for ABC Signature following the departure of Amy Hartwick. Hartwick stepped down after a significant reorganization undertaken by Disney Television Studios that saw Patrick Moran exit the company. Jonnie Davis was named president of ABC Signature at that time, moving over from 20th Television.

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

27K+
Followers
37K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvette Lee Bowser
Person
Phoebe Robinson
Person
Aline Brosh Mckenna
Person
Nisha Ganatra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Signature#Comedy#Abc Studios#Abc Signature#Abc Studios#Hulu#Usa Network#Disney Television Studios#20th Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosVariety

Emmys May Benefit From Some Fresh Air, as the Show Moves Outside (Column)

This much we know: There will be a Primetime Emmys telecast, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, on CBS on Sept. 19, as well as three Creative Arts shows the weekend before. And the limited Emmy audiences will feature nominees and their guests, all of whom must show proof of vaccination before they enter. (Nominated teams will be kept to just four tickets.)
BusinessLaredo Morning Times

ABC Signature Re-Ups Production Deal With Adam Ciralsky's P3 Media (EXCLUSIVE)

P3 Media is an intellectual property generator and incubator that is driven by the model of bringing IP engines in-house and churning out premium IP-driven content. Some of P3 Media’s projects in development with ABC Signature include an adaptation of Ciralsky’s Vanity Fair article “The Rise and Fall of Bitcoin Billionaire Arthur Hayes,” which Hulu bought the rights to after a competitive bidding war. It also has a limited series with Marshawn Lynch’s BeastMode Productions about finding justice for Black teen Terry Harrington, who was framed for the murder of a white police veteran. P3 Media was designed around Ciralsky’s catalog; Alex Foster (“The Voices”) helms development for P3.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Endeavor Content’s Kristen Figeroid Exits as Film Sales Team Heads Back to WME (EXCLUSIVE)

Endeavor Content senior vice president Kristen Figeroid has exited the agency as others in the unit’s sales and distribution unit prepare to head back to WME, sources close to the situation told Variety. Figeroid joined Endeavor Content in 2018 as senior VP of sales and distribution. Her departure last week was amicable, one insider noted, and the executive is exploring a return to working with boutique and international-focused film finance and sales agencies. The film sales team at Endeavor Content, meanwhile, is set for a return to WME in the wake of the agreement the agency signed earlier this year with the...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

RJ Cyler Joins Issa Rae HBO Max Comedy Series ‘Rap Sh*t’ (EXCLUSIVE)

RJ Cyler has been cast in a series regular role in the upcoming Issa Rae HBO Max comedy series “Rap Sh*t,” Variety has learned. The series follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group. Cyler will play Lamont, an aspiring music producer with a sharp ear for talent. He is also the loving but sometimes absentminded young father to Melissa, so by association, he has a complicated relationship with Mia. Jonica Booth and Devon Terrell also star in the series. Cyler broke out with his performance in the feature “Me...
TV & Videos940wfaw.com

Industry News: ViacomCBS, Sam Reid, Studio 54 and More!

VIACOMCBS SUED BY A+E: A+E Studios subsidiary Frankyl & Bob Films II has sued ViacomCBS for million in losses for their decision to not move forward with the series The Lincoln Lawyer, based on Michael Connelly‘s novels. The wide-ranging complaints seeks unspecified compensatory damages, exemplary and punitive damages and costs.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

TV News: Archer, Old, Zero, Premise, Q

FXX’s “Archer,” which returns with its twelfth season on August 25th, will be the last to feature core cast member Jessica Walter, but not necessarily the show’s last. They also confirmed there are no spin-offs in the works. Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment, says: “Jessica was a big loss...
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

Roar - Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart & Kara Hayward Join Cast

GLOW alumna Betty Gilpin is reuniting with the creators of the Netflix wrestling comedy-drama series on their new series, Apple TV+’s Roar. In the anthology, starring and executive produced by Nicole Kidman, Gilpin also joins her former GLOW co-star Alison Brie. Gilpin is among four Roar new cast additions, along...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Gossip Girl reboot creator promises original cast cameos

HBO Max's reboot of the iconic show Gossip Girl will feature more cameos of actors from the original CW series when the show returns for the second half of the season in the autumn. Reboot creator Joshua Safran explained to TheWrap that though none of the original cast will return...
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Mike Schur

‘Field of Dreams’ TV Drama From Mike Schur Gets Peacock Series Pickup. Is this heaven? Field of Dreams, the iconic Kevin Costner-led baseball movie, is coming to television. The Good Place creator Mike Schur is adapting the 1989 feature as a scripted drama, which…. Shea Serrano-Mike Schur Comedy in the...
MLBseattlepi.com

'Field of Dreams' Series Adaptation From Michael Schur Ordered at Peacock

The television take on the beloved baseball film hails from Michael Schur, who will serve as writer and executive producer under his Fremulon banner. Lawrence Gordon of The Gordon Company will also executive produce along with David Miner of 3 Arts and Morgan Sackett. Universal Television, where Fremulon is under an overall deal, will produce. The Gordon Company produced the original film.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Field of Dreams - Ordered to Series by peacock

PEACOCK ANNOUNCES STRAIGHT-TO-SERIES ORDER OF "FIELD OF DREAMS" Series from Universal Television will be Written and Executive Produced by Michael Schur. · Peacock announced today a straight-to-series-order for FIELD OF DREAMS from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. · The series will be executive produced by Michael Schur...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Rebel': Final Fate of Katey Sagal Series Revealed

Annie "Rebel" Bello's fight to save what she believes in is over. Despite fans' efforts to keep it alive, Rebel will not be returning on a new platform after ABC canceled the show. Rebel creator Kistra Vernoff, who also serves as showrunner on Grey's Anatomy and Station 19, confirmed efforts to revive the show have failed. The series, which starred Katey Sagal as an activist inspired by Erin Brokovich, was canceled in May before the show's first and only season finished airing.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘For Life’ & ‘Rebel’ Not Getting New Seasons On IMDb TV Following Runs Of Existing Episodes

IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, is not proceeding with picking up new seasons of canceled ABC drama series For Life and Rebel. The decision was made after the streamer evaluated the performance of the two shows’ existing seasons on the AVOD platform. Season 1 and 2 of For Life became available on IMDb TV at the end of June through a deal with Sony Pictures TV; Rebel’s first season joined it on the service two weeks later under a pact with ABC Signature. Both agreements included an option for a new season order based on how the existing seasons performed...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Roar’: Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart & Kara Hayward Join Apple TV+ Anthology Series

EXCLUSIVE: GLOW alumna Betty Gilpin is reuniting with the creators of the Netflix wrestling comedy-drama series on their new series, Apple TV+’s Roar. In the anthology, starring and executive produced by Nicole Kidman, Gilpin also joins her former GLOW co-star Alison Brie. Gilpin is among four Roar new cast additions, along with Meera Syal (Yesterday), Fivel Stewart (Atypical) and Kara Hayward (Moonrise Kingdom). In addition to Kidman and Brie, they join previously cast Cynthia Erivo and Merritt Wever. Created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Roar is based on Cecelia Ahern’s book of short stories. The series, produced by Endeavor Content, will...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Lynch, Sasha Pieterse, Nia Vardalos & More Join Netflix Family Film Series ‘Ivy & Bean’

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned first that Netflix has set the cast for their adaptation of Annie Barrows’ New York Times bestselling book series Ivy & Bean and that is Emmy Award Nominee Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Emmy Award Winner Jane Lynch, Pretty Little Liars‘ Sasha Pieterse, Oscar nominee Nia Vardalos, Garfield Wilson, Jaycie Dotin and Marci T. House. The group joins previously announced Keslee Blalock as Ivy; Madison Skye Validum as Bean and Lidya Jewett as Nancy in the series of one-hour family movies from the streamer. In the Elissa Down-directed and Kathy Waugh and Jeff Stockwell-penned screenplay, Ivy and Bean never expected to be friends....
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Greenblatt Returns to Producing With Lionsgate First-Look TV Deal

Bob Greenblatt is returning producing. The former entertainment chairman at WarnerMedia and NBC has launched a production company, The Green Room, and signed a first-look TV deal with Lionsgate Television. Under the deal, Greenblatt will develop and produce premium projects for the studio via The Green Room. The former Showtime boss has also enlisted Jon Wu to serve as head of filmed content for The Green Room. “I’m proud to welcome Bob to the Lionsgate family,” Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said in a release Tuesday. “During the more than 30 years I’ve known him, he has been associated with some of the most...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Deadline

‘Bar Fight’: Melissa Fumero, Rachel Bloom, Luka Jones & Julian Gant To Topline Jim Mahoney Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Luka Jones (Shrill), and Julian Gant (Call Me Kat) will star in Bar Fight, a comedy from writer/director Jim Mahoney (Klaus), which wrapped production this week in Los Angeles. Bar Fight follows exes Nina (Fumero) and Allen (Jones), who split everything in their lives 50/50 after their break-up to avoid any drama—everything, that is, except for their favorite local bar. Nina and Allen must compete in a ridiculous, tavern-style custody battle for their prized watering hole, in which lines will be drawn, sides will be chosen, and beers will be drunken. The film is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy