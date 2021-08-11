Cancel
‘Mulan’ Actor Yoson An Joins Gerard Butler in ‘The Plane’ (Exclusive)

By Aaron Couch
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
Yoson An is the latest star to be taking a flight with Gerard Butler . An, known for Disney’s live-action Mulan , is joining the Lionsgate thriller The Plane , which began filming this month in Puerto Rico.

The Plane , which stars Butler as Brodie Torrance, who, after a heroic job of successfully landing his storm-damaged aircraft in hostile territory, finds himself threatened by militant pirates who want to take the plane and its passengers hostage. As the world searches for the disappeared aircraft, Brodie must rise to the occasion and keep his passengers safe until help arrives.

An will play Dele, the first officer on the ill-fated flight. Mike Colter, Daniella Pineda, and Kelly Gale are also on the call sheet for the film.

An is known for playing Chen Honghui, a soldier and love interest to Mulan in the 2020 live-action remake. His credits also include Starz’s The Luminaries .

Filmmaker Jean-François Richet directs the feature from a script by Charles Cumming, JP Davis and Matt Cook. It is based on the book by Cumming The Plane is produced by Di Bonaventura Pictures’ Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian, MadRiver Pictures’ Marc Butan, and Butler and Alan Siegel under their G-BASE banner. The film is co-financed by Olive Hill Media and Paprika Financing and co-produced with Pimienta Films. Executive producers include Michael Cho, Tim Lee, Gary Raskin, Alastair Burlingame and Vicki Dee Rock. Luillo Ruiz is co-producer. MadRiver International handled the international sales.

An is repped by CAA, Silver Lining Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

