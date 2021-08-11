Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former NFL player Nate Burleson joins ‘CBS This Morning’

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News is bringing a little of the NFL to its morning show, hiring former football player Nate Burleson as one of the three co-hosts of “CBS This Morning.”

Burleson has been host of “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network and, since 2017, an analyst on “The NFL Today,” CBS’ Sunday afternoon studio show during the season. He will continue in the CBS football role.

He will team with Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil on “CBS This Morning” starting next month. Anthony Mason, currently the third person on the team, will focus on culture reporting for the network.

Burleson will also be the second former NFL player on a network morning show: Michael Strahan is a major part of ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Burleson’s hiring is the first major personnel move by CBS News’ new leadership team — Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon — and Shawna Thomas, the executive producer of “CBS This Morning.”

Burleson filled in as a guest host recently, and “his energy was infectious,” Thomas said.

The CBS morning show next month plans to move into a new studio once occupied by MTV, putting it across Times Square from one of the show’s competitors, ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Burleson
Person
Gayle King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs This Morning#Nfl Network#American Football#Ap#The Nfl Network#Abc#Cbs News#Mtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Has A Message For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers had a lot to say about his relationship with the Green Bay Packers at his first press conference of the summer last week. But while the presser may have seemed very unusual to NFL fans, NBC’s Cris Collinsworth was floored. Taking to Twitter this past Thursday, Collinsworth thanked...
NFLthefocus.news

Who is Nate Burleson's wife? Meet partner of new CBS This Morning co-host

Earlier today (11 August) it was announced that Nate Burleson is joining CBS This Morning. The former NFL star has made a stellar broadcasting career post football, and with the move to morning television, people want to know who Nate Burleson’s wife and kids are. Nate Burleson joining CBS This...
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Nate Burleson Says See You Later, Not Goodbye, to 'Good Morning Football'

Nate Burleson is joining CBS This Morning. The news broke right around the same time that Burleson announced his move on Good Morning Football at 9 a.m. ET. Burleson and his co-hosts, Kay Adams, Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt, all agreed that it was not goodbye, but see you later. The affection between the NFL Network's on-camera crew was easy to see as Burleson discussed his five years on the show.
NFLCBS Sports

Nate Burleson becomes 'CBS This Morning' co-host: 'The NFL Today' analyst lands new long-term deal with CBS

Eight years after last playing in the NFL, Nate Burleson is still making plays. CBS announced Wednesday a new long-term deal with "The NFL Today" analyst, expanding the former wide receiver's platform across CBS News and CBS Sports. Most notably, starting this September, Burleson will join "CBS This Morning," the network's flagship morning program, as co-host alongside Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil.
NFLxflnewshub.com

Former XFL Players Currently On 2021 NFL Rosters

Nearly two years ago, The XFL started putting together their rosters for all eight of their teams. The 2019 NFL preseason was a part of the XFL’s team-building process. A great number of players like P.J. Walker, Donald Parham Jr., Storm Norton, Michael Dunn, and countless others who ended up playing in the XFL in 2020 played in preseason games for NFL teams in the summer of 2019. Some players were released at final cuts by NFL teams or off of practice squads later and then subsequently played in the XFL before finding their way back and making NFL regular-season rosters a year later.
Popculture

Michael Strahan Shows off New 'Cowboy Killer' Look, and Fans Are Shocked

Michael Strahan had fans very surprised with his new look. The Good Morning America host and New York Giants legend went to social media last week to show off a fashion transformation where he's wearing a cowboy hat, blue camouflage vest, navy muscle tee and gold-rimmed aviators. He struck a pose for the camera and made it clear he's not supporting the Dallas Cowboys.
NFLLong Beach Press-Telegram

Former NFL player Orlando Scandrick joins Los Alamitos football as associate head coach

LOS ALAMITOS — Orlando Scandrick is taking his outreach toward his alma mater to the next level, and progressing toward a career aspiration. The former Los Alamitos High football standout has joined Coach Ray Fenton’s staff as an associate head coach, a move that could lead the former Dallas Cowboys defensive back to becoming a high school head coach in the future.
NFL247Sports

A look at the former Rutgers players in NFL Training Camp

With one week of NFL training camp in the books, Rutgers has multiple players on NFL rosters. The gridiron has been kind to the Rutgers faithful, so we can now provide a glimpse of where the former Scarlet Knights have landed. Some former RU players have safely secured roster spots while others are battling for a chance just to make the 53-man roster. This year's training camp Rutgers' alum also includes a pair of undrafted rookie free agents.
NFLCincy Jungle

Nate Burleson, Tyler Boyd say Tee Higgins reminds them of Megatron

Through one week of Cincinnati Bengals training camp, we can safely say Tee Higgins has looked the part of an improved receiver. As a rookie, Higgins was on pace to have over 1,000 yards receiving last season before Joe Burrow went down with injury. Higgins still nearly crossed the millennium mark before an injury of his own prematurely ended his season as well.
NFLtherams.com

Aqib Talib joins Mina Kimes & Andrew Siciliano in ABC7 Los Angeles booth as color analyst

When the Los Angeles Rams host SoFi Stadium's first NFL game with fans on August 14th to kick off the Preseason, a new combination of familiar faces will come together to bring the game to fans watching across Southern California. For the first time since the team's return to Los Angeles, Rams preseason games will be broadcast locally on ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles and will also be streamed for free on therams.com. Live streams can be accessed via desktop, mobile web and the Rams Mobile app. In addition, ESPNLA 710 AM and KWKW 1330 AM will once again bring Rams fans the full season (preseason and regular season) of games.
NFLPosted by
Primetimer

Nate Burleson could end up hosting the Super Bowl pregame show for CBS

Now that the former NFL wide receiver's profile has risen with his elevation to co-host of CBS This Morning, he could potentially be a successor to James Brown, host of CBS' The NFL Today, where Burleson appears as an analyst. The 70-year-old Brown, who hosts the Super Bowl pregame shows for CBS, has given no indication that he plans to retire soon. But when he does, Burleson is expected to step to the lead chair.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Former Washington quarterback Alex Smith reportedly joining ESPN as NFL analyst

Alex Smith's playing career in the NFL might be over, but the former Washington Football Team quarterback will still be involved in the sport. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Smith is joining ESPN as an NFL analyst. Marchand adds that the 37-year-old "will just be dipping his toes in the analyst game" as opposed to taking on a full-time position.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Nate Burleson News

After working for years as an NFL analyst on CBS and NFL Network, Nate Burleson is set to become a co-host of CBS This Morning. Burleson will join Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil on their new set in New York’s Times Square in the coming weeks. He will continue working with CBS on their The NFL Today pregame show on NFL Sundays though.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...

Comments / 0

Community Policy