Gary’s Tea: Another White Person Says They Don’t Bathe + Future Calls His Baby Mama A Hoe [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
News Talk 1490
 7 days ago
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It looks like Future is out here being toxic again. His baby mother, Brittni Mealy is accusing the rapper of calling her a hoe via text message. Future’s son, 8-year-old Prince Wilburn, allegedly shared an exchange with his dad asking for clothes and when the rapper got upset, he called his mother a hoe. Gary has the tea on why it seems like he lashed out on her.

Cleveland, OH
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/
