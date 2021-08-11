Wayward Football Fan Needs a Friend (or friends)
Greetings, Longhorn fans. By way of introduction, I am Patrick "PJ" Kendall, a writer/editor for Washington State University's blog site on SB Nation, CougCenter. I am also Active Duty USAF, currently stationed in Germany, and am writing today ask for some help/hospitality. My dad, brother and I like to make semi-regular trips to different college football venues around the country; our version of a "guys" weekend. So far, we've been to Georgia, Ole Miss, Clemson and Wisconsin. This year, we've decided to make a pilgrimage to lovely Austin for the 25 September game against Texas Tech. They'll be flying in from Spokane, WA and I'll be making the trek from near Frankfurt.
