Gary’s Tea: Another White Person Says They Don’t Bathe + Future Calls His Baby Mama A Hoe [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
rnbcincy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It looks like Future is out here being toxic again. His baby mother, Brittni Mealy is accusing the rapper of calling her a hoe via text message. Future’s son, 8-year-old Prince Wilburn, allegedly shared an exchange with his dad asking for clothes and when the rapper got upset, he called his mother a hoe. Gary has the tea on why it seems like he lashed out on her.

Steve Harvey
Lori Harvey
#White Person#Tea#Hoe#Bathe#Baby Mama
Entertainment
Social Media
Twitter
Facebook
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesrnbcincy.com

Gary’s Tea: Beyonce Shared THIS Intimate Detail About Herself & Porsha Williams Leaves Dish Nation

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Beyonce’ was recently featured in Harper’s Bazaar opening up about many different aspects of her life. She shared that ever since she was a young kid, she was slow to speak and was very shy. She explained that she had to work overtime to become the person she is and even opened up about possibly having a learning disability. Gary goes over this and Porsha Williams’ announcement leaving Dish Nation.
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Steve Harvey's Ex-wife Mary Once Claimed He Destroyed Her Life – Ugly Details about Their Divorce

Steve Harvey's ex-wife Mary Lee Harvey once exposed his dirty laundry, accusing him of forcing her into a crippling lifestyle following their divorce. Here's what happened. Steve Harvey is an acclaimed comedian, radio personality, and television host. Additionally, he is a producer and an actor. Following his divorce from his first wife, Marcia Harvey, he married Mary Lee Harvey.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

DaBaby Reacts To Ex DaniLeigh's Pregnancy Reveal

Singer DaniLeigh finally admitted she was pregnant last week after months of speculation. Attempts at hiding her growing belly failed and people were convinced her ex-boyfriend DaBaby was the father. While DaniLeigh proudly showed off her stomach in a series of Instagram photos, she hasn’t revealed who the father is — yet.
RelationshipsHipHopDX.com

Future Accused Of Texting 8-Year-Old Son His Mom's A ‘Hoe’

The mother of Future’s eight-year-old son took to social media on Tuesday (August 10) claiming he spoke badly about her over text messages. Heading to her Instagram Stories, Brittni Mealy shared an alleged text message conversation between Future and Prince in which he says, “Your mother is a hoe!”. Mealy...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Future's Ex Brittni Apologizes To Joie Chavis After Sharing Audio Of Rapper

A social media spat between Future and the mother of his child turned into a spectacle that lasted for days. Future and Brittni reportedly broke up back in 2018 and share a son, Prince Wilburn, but occasionally, Brittni will surface with a few complaints about the rapper. Last December, she called him out for an incident that occurred at their son's birthday party where he alleged said "f*ck him" about their son. Most recently, she uploaded a screenshot of Future allegedly texting young Prince that his mother is a "hoe."
CelebritiesKXLY

Doja Cat hits out at cancel culture

Doja Cat thinks some people “want to see everyone lose”. The 25-year-old rap star has hit out at cancel culture, and revealed that she prefers to respond to hate with love. She shared: “The chaos is entertaining, is it not? It happens but people have good reason to be upset...
TV & Videosdreddsinfo.com

Boosie Badazz’ Daughter Iviona Fights Another Girl In Viral Video, She Won

Boosie Badazz’s Daughter Iviona Gets Into Fight With Another Girl. Boosie Badazz’s daughter Iviona is trending after getting into a physical altercation with another girl. The video of the fight is currently making rounds on social media, garnering reactions from folks online. Many are saying ‘like father like daughter’, insinuating...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Rumors: Finn’s Birth Father Revealed?

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers and rumors tease that John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) birth father might be a man named Lance (Adam Huss). Longtime viewers of The Bold and The Beautiful will recall that Lance is the man who Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) killed by bees, knowing he had an allergy. Finn could look like a child of Lance and Sheila.

