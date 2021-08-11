Gary’s Tea: Another White Person Says They Don’t Bathe + Future Calls His Baby Mama A Hoe [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It looks like Future is out here being toxic again. His baby mother, Brittni Mealy is accusing the rapper of calling her a hoe via text message. Future’s son, 8-year-old Prince Wilburn, allegedly shared an exchange with his dad asking for clothes and when the rapper got upset, he called his mother a hoe. Gary has the tea on why it seems like he lashed out on her.rnbcincy.com
