Gary’s Tea: Another White Person Says They Don’t Bathe + Future Calls His Baby Mama A Hoe [WATCH]

Beyonce' was recently featured in Harper's Bazaar opening up about many different aspects of her life. She shared that ever since she was a young kid, she was slow to speak and was very shy. She explained that she had to work overtime to become the person she is and even opened up about possibly having a learning disability. Gary goes over this and Porsha Williams' announcement leaving Dish Nation.