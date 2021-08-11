Weapon-dating dungeon-crawler Boyfriend Dungeon is finally here

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleBoyfriend Dungeon, the long-awaited weapon-romancing dungeon-crawler from developer Kitfox Games, is finally here on PC, Xbox, Switch, and Game Pass. If Boyfriend Dungeon seems like a name that's been knocking around for a while, you'd be right; it was initially announced back in 2017, and successfully raised $272,000 in Kickstarter crowdfunding a year later. Since then, Kitfox has been hard at work on its genre-mash-up oddity - lovingly referred to as a "shack-and-slash" - that's part dungeon-crawler (complete with procedurally generated maps and varied combat styles) and part dating sim.

