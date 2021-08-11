Weapon-dating dungeon-crawler Boyfriend Dungeon is finally here

-- Awards: ● Bahamut 2020 ACG Creation Contest: Bronze Award ● Busan Indie Connect 2020: Excellence in Casual About: Dungeon and Puzzles is a game that challenges players' 2D spatial perception and logical thinking. A player can use a sword to attack monsters, or a bow and an arrow to destroy enemies from afar. Pushing the obstacles back with a shield and pulling the monsters with a pair of special gloves. There are 150 handcrafted rooms in the dungeon. Players will have to get a better understanding of the game to solve the puzzles and clear the rooms. To beat the puzzles with fewer moves, achieving advanced goals, players will have to try different tactics and move combinations to find an optimized solution for the room. Sometimes a player would need to put the old solution aside and take on a new perspective towards the problem, reexamine and rethink before making a move. Features: ● Dungeon + Puzzle + Sokoban ● 150 handcrafted rooms ● Fantasy themed pixel art ● Non-linear dungeon map -- ● Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/nekolyst ● Like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Nekolyst ● Join our Discord server https://discord.gg/A7Sss9d.