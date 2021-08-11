Cancel
Cheyenne, WY

The Kingston Trio to Play Cheyenne

 7 days ago

THE KINGSTON TRIO RETURNS TO LIVE PERFORMANCES TO MARK 60-PLUS YEARS WITH 'KEEP THE MUSIC PLAYING' NATIONAL TOUR. Fans of legendary folk icons The Kingston Trio can re-discover their timeless music all over again. In celebration of nearly 65 years of music, the iconic folk group performs their best-loved songs as part of the 'Keep The Music Playing' national tour. The group will perform in Cheyenne, WY at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 6:00 PM.

