The Kingston Trio to Play Cheyenne
THE KINGSTON TRIO RETURNS TO LIVE PERFORMANCES TO MARK 60-PLUS YEARS WITH ‘KEEP THE MUSIC PLAYING’ NATIONAL TOUR. Fans of legendary folk icons The Kingston Trio can re-discover their timeless music all over again. In celebration of nearly 65 years of music, the iconic folk group performs their best-loved songs as part of the ‘Keep The Music Playing’ national tour. The group will perform in Cheyenne, WY at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 6:00 PM.www.thecheyennepost.com
