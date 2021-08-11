504icygrl drops cold bars in the southern heat
Allow yourself to fall into a Lisa Frank-esque daydream with all the fixings—the full-spectrum palette, the whimsical creatures, and the cutesy big-eyed characters that lived on the notebook of many a Gen Y and Z girl. Now, “trap” it out. You’ve tapped into the essence of the artist known as 504icygrl. Self-styled sugar trap “CEO” Ariel Riley speaks to the would-be hustler in all of us. To define her as a rapper alone would downplay her body of work.www.offbeat.com
Comments / 0